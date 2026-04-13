Solitario Resources CEO to Present at Mining Forum Europe in Zurich, Switzerland

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Chris Herald, will provide a live webcast presentation at the 23rd Annual Mining Forum Europe 2026 gold conference. The webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 3:40 pm Zurich Time or 9:40 am Eastern Time. To access the live presentation, please click Mining Forum Americas 2026. Additionally, Mr. Herald will be hosting one-on-one meetings with individual attendees.

Mr. Herald's presentation will focus on the details of Solitario's recently permitted Ponderosa drilling program within the Golden Crest gold project. Exceptional surface gold has been delineated over an area 2.0 x 1.5 kilometers. This drilling campaign represents the most aggressive drilling program in Solitario's history. Details of the upcoming Cat Creek molybdenum/rhenium drilling program, and exploration and permitting activities associated with its newly acquired Bright Angel gold-copper project, will also be presented. Finally, Mr. Herald will present planned activities on its advanced high-grade zinc projects, Florida Canyon and Lik, joint ventured with Nexa and Teck Resources, respectively. The presentation will be available on the Company's website post conference.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on potential high-quality Tier-1 gold, copper, zinc, silver and critical metals projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.2% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.2% of the Company's 92.8 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President & CEO: 303-534-1030; ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.



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