Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer while less than a quarter (21%) refer to it as football or use both names interchangeably (18%).

Among Canadians who call the game soccer, the majority do so to distinguish the sport from North American football (71%), while a quarter use the name because their family and friends (24%) do.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET It's a wonderful time of year to be a fan of the beautiful game with marquee international tournaments taking place across different continents, including the Canadian squad kicking off their tournament tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As national teams from around the world compete for glory on the pitch, Canada's biggest soccer fans will gather and cheer on their favourite teams for the next month.

Inspired by Canada's diverse fanbase, NorthStar Bets commissioned a national survey of 1,500 Canadians to identify how cultural differences impact the name they give to the sport and explore the passion behind why they call it soccer or football.

Key survey findings:

  • Nearly two in five Canadians (38%) refer to the game as football because the game primarily uses feet.
  • Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer and not football.
    • Canadians over 60 are two-thirds (68%) more likely to refer to the game as soccer and the least likely (16%) to call the game football compared to other generations.
    • Those in Quebec are the least likely (13%) to refer to the game as football.
  • Among Canadians who call the game soccer, most do so to distinguish it from North American football (71%) while a quarter do so because family and friends (24%) refer to it as such.
  • Only a third (32%) of Canadians are aware of the historical and cultural reasons behind the different terms ''soccer'' and ''football'' with only 10 per cent very aware.

"The Beautiful Debate is a groundbreaking campaign celebrating the vibrant diversity of Canada's fanbase, which includes cultural backgrounds from around the world. This campaign highlights the nuances surrounding the name of the sport, igniting a profound sense of pride and loyalty among family, friends and fans," said Dante Anderson, VP Marketing, NorthStar Gaming. "The origins and history of soccer versus football span decades with a unique duality that both divides and unites. Our goal is to encourage fans to express their passion for the sport by fostering a spirited, friendly debate and invite Ontarians to cast their vote."

In addition to encouraging Ontario's biggest fans to cast their vote, NorthStar Bets is taking The Beautiful Debate one step further by allowing them to customize their betting experience to the "language" they prefer. On NorthStar Bets, users can now use a new "toggle" feature that will allow players to choose Soccer or Football (.CA only) for their gaming experience.

All NorthStar Bets players will also have access to robust wagering markets, alongside educational and insightful analysis related to matches taking place in global tournaments.

The first of its kind from NorthStar Bets, the brand will offer soccer fans, tournament viewers or passersby a unique engagement billboard located in downtown Toronto at the corner of College St. and Bathurst St. on Monday, June 24th, between 1-9 p.m. where Torontonians will be able to cast their vote live and watch as the scoreboard tallies up the results of The Beautiful Debate.

To experience the platform yourself, download the app or visit www.northstarbets.com (outside of Ontario) or www.northstarbets.ca (Ontario only).

The survey, conducted in June 2024, was in partnership with market research firm Maru/Blue from Maru Group and gathered insights from over 1,500 Canadians over the age of 19, with representation from every province.

About NorthStar

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ("NorthStar") (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213665

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors of the Company, including Vic Bertrand, Brian Cooper, Dean Macdonald, Chris McGinnis, Michael Moskowitz, Alex Latner, Sylvia Prentice, and Barry Shafran. Chris Hodgson did not stand for re-election as a director, and the Company thanks him for his service on the board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of equity incentive awards in the form of stock options and deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Stock Options

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record wagering drives 63% revenue growth and 91% increase in gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"In the first quarter we continued our pattern of strong year-over-year growth, highlighted by record total wagers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Our premium customer experience and growing brand awareness are propelling higher player retention, strengthened loyalty and increased player values. These positive trends enable us to spend our marketing dollars more efficiently, contributing to improved operating leverage as the business scales."

Financial highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, was $5.9 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 63% over $3.6 million in Q1 2023.

  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca were $218.0 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 56% compared to $140.2 million in Q1 2023.

  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $7.0 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 59% over $4.4 million in Q1 2023.

  • Gross Margin was $2.2 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 91% over $1.2 million in Q1 2023, and represented approximately 37% of revenue compared to 32% of revenue in Q1 2023.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Notable year-over-year improvements in key performance indicators (KPIs) included a 42% increase in active players, a 9% decline in cost per acquisition of a customer (CPA), and a 54% increase in estimated 12-month player values.

  • Renewed the strategic marketing agreement with Playtech Software Limited, which will contribute services valued at up to $4 million through to October 31, 2024, designed to accelerate player acquisition in Ontario.

  • Secured $3 million of short-term financing to fund the Company's continued growth through an unsecured promissory note to Playtech plc dated April 25, 2024 repayable in one year, or earlier upon completion by the Company of additional financing transactions.

  • Recently celebrated the second anniversary of the NorthStar Bets platform, which launched in Ontario on May 9, 2022. Northstarbets.ca has generated more than $1 billion in total wagers1 in its first two years of operations.

  • Ongoing roll-out of enhancements to the Company's "Sports Insights 2.0" content vertical, an initiative announced in February 2024, with recent additions including player injury reports from industry leader RotoWire and a revised content strategy placing a greater emphasis on casino.

  • Launched the VIP Elite program to help secure the loyalty and satisfaction of our most active players.

  • Introduced branded studios for select live dealer games, prominently showcasing the NorthStar Bets brand and reinforcing the Company's positioning as a premium offering.

  • Continued to strengthen the Casino vertical, which has surpassed 650 games covering all major categories and curated from leading vendors worldwide.

Outlook

"March was the strongest month of Q1, and we have maintained that momentum into the second quarter," said Mr. Moskowitz. "Our team is making regular improvements to our service offering, such as the recent launch of a VIP Elite strategy aimed at the most active players who drive a meaningful share of our results. We have some exciting demand creation activities planned for the coming months along with further innovations to our platform and content. We remain focused on unlocking value for our stakeholders and are excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2024."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

NorthStar also announces that Chin Dhushenthen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dhushenthen has held the title of Interim CFO at the Company since November 2023, and previously served as Vice President, Finance and Compliance.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate Chin on his appointment as Chief Financial Officer," said Michael Moskowitz. "Chin has demonstrated strong leadership of the finance team and excellent knowledge of our compliance and financial reporting systems. I look forward to his continued contributions."

Chin Dhushenthen is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of executive experience across a wide variety of functions including finance, compliance, risk management and technology. Since joining NorthStar in 2021, Mr. Dhushenthen has led the development of the compliance and regulatory reporting functions and been actively involved in the financial reporting process. Prior to NorthStar, Chin spent 13 years in financial leadership roles at CAPREIT, Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Gross Gaming Revenue" is a non-IFRS financial measure and the term "Total Wagers" is a non-IFRS supplementary financial measure. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q1 2024, the Company reported $7.0 million of Gross Gaming Revenue and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:

Three months endedThree months ended
Mar 31, 
2024		Mar 31, 
2023
$ million$ million
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)7.04.4
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets(1.2)(0.8)
Sub-total Gaming revenue5.83.6
Other revenue from managed services0.1-
Revenue5.93.6

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2023 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2023 Results

Company reports revenue growth of 103% in fourth quarter and 240% for full year

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We delivered very strong growth in our first full year of operations, with revenue and customers increasing sequentially in every quarter," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Key accomplishments during the year included the public listing of our shares, numerous product innovations to enhance our online betting platform, a strengthening of strategic partnerships, implementation of a marketing plan that has yielded an excellent return on investment, and the Slapshot Media acquisition which has enabled us to expand our addressable market through a First-Nations managed services arrangement."

"Our financial results and KPIs are beginning to demonstrate the strength of our business model," Mr. Moskowitz added. "We have the people and systems in place to support considerable expansion. As we scale the business, we expect to realize operating leverage as revenue continues to grow faster than expenses."

Mr. Moskowitz has published an inaugural Letter to Shareholders from the Chair and CEO, summarizing the Company's recent progress and strategic priorities for 2024. The Letter is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, was $6.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 103% over $3.2 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca were $213.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 90% compared to $112.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $7.6 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 85% over $4.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross margin was $2.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 127% over $1.1 million in Q4 2022, and represented approximately 39% of revenue compared to 35% of revenue in Q4 2022.

Financial Highlights for Full Year 2023:2

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, was $19.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 240% over $5.7 million in 2022.
  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca were $648.8 million in 2023, an increase of 251% compared to $184.7 million in 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $22.5 million in 2023, an increase of 208% over $7.3 million in 2022.
  • Gross margin was $7.1 million in 2023, an increase of 492% over $1.2 million in 2022, and represented approximately 36% of revenue compared to 21% of revenue in 2022.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Delivered significant year-over-year improvement in key performance indicators (KPIs) in FY 2023, including a 31% decline in cost per acquisition of a customer (CPA) and an 18% increase in estimated 12-month player values.
  • Exceeded $1 billion of total wagers since the launch of NorthStar Bets in May 2022.
  • Introduced branded studios for select live dealer games, prominently showcasing the NorthStar Bets brand and reinforcing the Company's positioning as a premium offering.
  • Continued to strengthen the Casino vertical, which earlier this year surpassed 600 games covering all major categories and curated from leading vendors worldwide.
  • Announced "Sports Insights 2.0," with enhancements to the Company's fully integrated content vertical to include a redesigned home page, smoother user experience, more dynamic "always on" content, and additional statistics.
  • Launched a VIP Rewards strategy to help secure the loyalty and satisfaction of our most active players.
  • NorthStar was the focus of an Emerging Ideas report from Cormark Securities in March 2024.
  • The Company's common shares commenced trading on the U.S.-based OTCQB Venture Market in March 2024 under the symbol NSBBF.

Outlook

"NorthStar is very well positioned to build on our momentum in 2024," said Mr. Moskowitz. "We expect to grow the managed services business we acquired with the Slapshot Media transaction. Ongoing innovation in both our casino and sportsbook offerings, as well as enhancements to our unique content vertical, will help continue to deliver a compelling player experience. We will maintain our focus on operational excellence, prioritizing customer service and retention as a core aspect of our premium positioning.

"NorthStar is a rapidly growing company in a relatively new sector with a lot of runway ahead. We have a differentiated offering and, as a locally-based company, a distinct familiarity with the Canadian market. We are small and nimble enough to introduce innovation to our platform, while at the same time having access to world-leading technology and services through our committed partners. Our business model is gaining traction and has the potential to deliver strong returns."

Issuance of Shares

The Company issued the following shares to Blue Sky Trading & Consulting Ltd. pursuant to a shares for services arrangement announced on April 21, 2023: 166,000 common shares at a price of $0.31 in respect of the June 2023 invoice, 166,000 common shares at a price of $0.16 in respect of the July 2023 invoice, 166,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 in respect of the August 2023 invoice, and 2,000 common shares at a price of $0.11 in respect of September 2023 invoice. All shares issued were legended and restricted from trading for a period of four (4) months and one (1) day from January 20, 2024.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Gross Gaming Revenue" is a non-IFRS financial measure and the term "Total Wagers" is a non-IFRS supplementary financial measure. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers
Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue
Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures
In Q4 2023, the Company reported $7.6 million of Gross Gaming Revenue and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:


Three
months ended		Three
months ended
Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022

$ million$ million
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$7.6$4.1
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets-$1.3-$0.9
Gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$6.3$3.2
Sub-total Gaming revenue$6.3$3.2
Other revenue from managed services$0.2
Revenue$6.5$3.2

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that (i) NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("NorthStar Ontario"), has extended its strategic partnership with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech Software") through the renewal of their previously announced strategic marketing agreement and ii) Playtech plc has advanced $3 million of short-term financing to the Company. All figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

NorthStar Ontario and Playtech Software have extended the marketing agreement implemented last year to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy in Ontario. The initial agreement, announced by the Company on June 23, 2023, resulted in a total contribution of services from Playtech Software valued at $4 million and was a significant driver of NorthStar Ontario's growth in 2023. Under the renewal announced today, Playtech Software will provide similar marketing services in Ontario, valued at up to $4 million, through to October 31, 2024. Playtech Software will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the "MAC") (TSXV:FMAC.P) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), they continue to work to advance the Transaction

Loan Advance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 14 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, at the request of CIRO wishes to retract the news release issued on June 14, 2024 titled "Singular Research Initiates coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating". The company did not pay for the report.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Bitcoin Well TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SINGULAR RESEARCH SUMMER SOLSTICE CONFERENCE

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal customers and encourage customer activity.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces the resignation of Andrew Pasternak from the Board of Directors of Forward Water Technologies Corp. Mr. Pasternak has been aiding FWTC prior to its listing on the TSXV and well afterward. The Company's board will continue to review potential replacements for Mr. Pasternak and will issue a further news release if and when a replacement is identified

FWTC's CEO, C. Howie Honeyman said,"Mr. Pasternak has been a key asset in the formation of FWTC and has provided essential support for many years. His positive contributions will continue to resonate for many years. We are saddened to see him depart but know he will continue aiding others in bringing innovative technologies to commercial reality."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - June 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has seen volumes in the USA grow by over 43% in May, 2024 compared to April, 2024 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

