Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 1 st . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the value of the small cap equity market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

December 1 st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Aquafil S.P.A. OTCQX: ECNLF | Euronext Star Milan: ECNL
9:30 AM AAC Clyde Space OTCQX: ACCMF | NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: AAC
10:00 AM Active Energy Group Plc OTCQB: ATGVF | AIM: AEG
10:30 AM Gamelancer Media Corp. OTCQB: GAMGF | CSE: GMNG
11:00 AM Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
11:30 AM Good Natured Products Inc. OTCQX: GDNPF | TSXV: GDNP
12:00 PM Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
12:30 PM Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. OTCQB: ALKFF | NEO: PWWR
1:00 PM Bigg Digital Assets Inc. OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
1:30 PM Solar Alliance Energy Inc. OTCQB: SAENF | TSXV: SOLR
2:00 PM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX: ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
2:30 PM Black Swan Graphene Inc. OTCQB: BSWGF | TSXV: SWAN
3:00 PM VERSES Technologies Inc. OTCQX: VRSSF | NEO: VERS
3:30 PM ARway Corporation Pink: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR's CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be giving a Company presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022
TIME: 12:30 – 1:00 pm EST
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that on November 3 rd 2022, the Company executed a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with AmmPower Corp. (" AmmPower "), a company developing technology to convert green ammonia into green hydrogen. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and AmmPower entering into a joint venture (the " JV ") for the development of a pilot project testing PWWR's off-grid fuel cell generator and AmmPower's ammonia cracking technology (the " Pilot ").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Closes Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Closes Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to the closing of a convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") financing in an aggregate amount C$4,000,000 (the " Financing ").

"We are pleased with the support of our investors for this Financing," said Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "The Financing will assist with our working capital and allow the Company to focus on developing affordable renewable energy projects."

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Filing of Its Amended Annual Financial Statements for The Years Ended 30 June 2022 and 2021

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Filing of Its Amended Annual Financial Statements for The Years Ended 30 June 2022 and 2021

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") announces the filing of its amended audited financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Amended Financial Statements") to amend the Company's audited annual statements filed on SEDAR on September 29, 2022. The Amended Financial Statements have been filed to include an unmodified auditor's report to reflect that the statements have been audited in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, as required by NI 52-107 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Audited Standards. In addition, the Amended Financial Statements have been updated with a current date of authorization and thus changes have been made to the disclosures for going concern and subsequent events. Other than these disclosure updates, no other changes have been made to the Amended Financial Statements.

dynaCERT Launches Private Placement of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes

dynaCERT Launches Private Placement of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched an offering of up to $10,000,000 of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes under private placement exemptions in Canada. The offering is not convertible into the Company's common shares and is non-dilutive to shareholders of the Company.

Each Carbon Credit Convertible Note is priced at $1,000 (Canadian) with a maturity date of ten (10) years after the date of issue. Commencing at the fifth (5 th ) anniversary after the date of issue, the Carbon Credit Convertible Notes will be convertible, at any time thereafter, at the option of the holder, into Carbon Credits generated by dynaCERT's proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology.

Naturally Splendid Management Update

Naturally Splendid Management Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately

Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as an Independent Consultant, focusing his efforts on logistics and our inventory management control system. Mr. Bryan Carson, current Executive VP and Company Co-founder, will step in as interim CFO.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. and Grit Capital Corp. for Marketing Services

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. and Grit Capital Corp. for Marketing Services

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Agora Internet Relations Corp. (" Agora ") and Grit Capital Corp. (" Grit ") to provide marketing and investor relations consulting services in order to help increase public awareness of and interest in the Company, its management and its products by coordinating certain investor relations, marketing and corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media and the public, in general (collectively, the " Service Agreements "). The Company expects to settle the fees payable pursuant to Agora and Grit Service Agreements (estimated to be approximately $270,000 for one year) per financial quarter through the issuance of Restricted Share Units (each an " RSU ") pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, at the beginning of each financial quarter, subject to the policies of the NEO exchange and applicable securities laws.

Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 29th

European Q&A Session on November 30th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 .

BriaCell CEO Discusses Positive Clinical Results of its Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

BriaCell CEO Discusses Positive Clinical Results of its Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new audio interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss the positive initial efficacy data of the Company's phase IIIaa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab in advanced breast cancer.

In a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37 th annual meeting earlier this week, BriaCell reported disease control, tumor shrinkage and potential survival benefit among 70% of the 12 patients enrolled in its 2021-2022 group of advanced breast cancer patients. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams defines the gravity of advanced breast cancer and the value of this positive data for patients who have failed other therapies.

