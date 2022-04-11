Resource News Investing News

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s partner company Valor Resources Limited is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone target and two at the V-Grid target. Hook Lake Project: Highlights: Elevated radioactivity and alteration zones encountered in several holes at S-Zone ...

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone target and two at the V-Grid target.

Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project: https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_HookLake_20211209.jpg

Highlights:

  • Elevated radioactivity and alteration zones encountered in several holes at S-Zone target, assays pending for all drill holes
  • Uraninite mineralization recorded in drill hole DDHL22-002 at S-Zone within a 3.5m sub-vertical zone of elevated radioactivity and alteration
  • Airborne gravity survey to commence at Hook Lake in May to refine and identify new drill targets
  • Next phase of exploration programs for Hook Lake currently being planned to follow-up on results from this program and to test other targets such as West Way where surface sampling in 2021 returned assays up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 and Nob Hill with assays up to 1.01% TREO

Drill Program Summary:

Three of the drillholes at S-Zone encountered elevated radioactivity and associated alteration of varying widths. Drill hole DDHL22-002 intersected a zone from 104.3m to 108.0m downhole depth of elevated radioactivity and alteration, with traces of uraninite mineralization noted in some of the fractures. This zone can be correlated between three holes on the drill section and potentially represents a sub-vertical structure. The two drill holes (DDHL22-001 and 005) drilled closest to the Hook Lake trench, where surface sampling conducted by Valor returned previously reported assays of up to 59.2% U3O8, intersected a zone of albitite alteration and elevated radioactivity in hole DDHL-005.

Hook Lake Project Map Showing S-Zone and V-Grid Drilling Area Locations:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Valor-S-Zone-and-V-Grid-drilling-area-locations.jpg

A total of 305 samples have been collected from the program which will be submitted for assay with results expected in May. A follow-up, ground summer field program is currently being planned, which will occur following the completion of the airborne gravity survey, which is expected to commence in May.

Valor's Executive Chairman George Bauk commented: "We are encouraged by the alteration and elevated radioactivity seen in several of the holes drilled at S-Zone. This is the Company's maiden drilling program at Hook Lake and the data gathered from this program, in conjunction with upcoming gravity survey data, will assist us in defining the next round of drill targets. The area clearly has the potential to host high-grade uranium mineralization as evidenced by the S-Zone surface sampling from 2021. The team has done a great job at Hook Lake and following assay results, final interpretation and the upcoming gravity survey, we plan to be back drilling again at Hook Lake soon. Our team is planning to be on the ground in the next quarter and hope to be following up some of the other uranium targets along with some interesting REE results uncovered in 2021."

S-Zone Target :

At the S-Zone target a total of six holes for 1,258m were completed, which were primarily designed to test the area surrounding the historical trench, where surface sampling by Valor in 2021 returned assay results of up to 59.2% U3O8 (see news release dated August 31 st , 2021).

S-Zone Target D rill H ole L ocation P lan and I nterpreted G eology :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Fig3SZone.jpg

Drill hole DDHL22-005 was drilled directly under the historical Hook Lake trench, while holes DDHL22-001 and -002 were drilled on a section 5m southwest of the trench. Hole DDHL22-005 encountered similar albitite alteration as that observed in the trench between downhole depths of 10.9m and 22.5m, within a schistose metapelitic rock. Biotite alteration and tourmaline was also noted, with slightly elevated radioactivity from 15.6m to 19.0m. The same style of alteration was also intersected in hole DDHL22-001 from 4.0 to 15.0m downhole but with no elevated radioactivity.

Holes DDHL22-001 and -002 intersected elevated radioactivity and associated alteration in a zone that can be correlated between both holes. Hole DDHL22-001 encountered a silica-hematite-chlorite altered zone from 77.0m to 81.0m with slightly elevated radioactivity around 72m. This zone can be correlated downdip with similar alteration intersected in hole DDHL22-002 at around 105.0m to 108.0m with elevated radioactivity. The zone in hole DDHL22-002 is also brecciated with traces of visible uraninite. It is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is also evident further down-dip within hole DDHL22-003.

Hole DDHL22-003 had no significant radioactivity measurements however it did intersect similar alteration as that encountered in holes DDHL22-001 and -002 at 163.0m to 167.5m. This zone displays silicification, hematite and possible clay alteration with a stockwork of narrow quartz veins. This sub-vertical zone of approximately 2-3m width, can be traced between three holes and potentially represents a structural conduit for mineralizing fluids.

S-Zone Target D rill C ross- S ection ( Holes DDHL-001 to 006) L ooking N ortheast :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/fig4SZone.jpg

Hole DDHL22-004 was collared to the east of the trench and drilled to test along strike to the northeast of the trench. No significant scintillometer readings were encountered and the geology of the drillhole was predominantly granite, metapsammite and gneiss to a depth of 250m.

The deepest hole drilled at S-Zone was DDHL22-006 which was drilled to 449m and collared to the northwest of the trench. This was the only hole in the program drilled toward the southeast. The drillhole intersected a quartz-tourmaline vein at around 23m with elevated radioactivity. A second zone of elevated radioactivity was located at 433.0m to 438.6m within a schistose metapsammite adjacent to the contact with a felsic intrusive/pegmatite.

V-Grid Target :

Two holes for a total of 499m were drilled at the V-Grid target. The two holes are over 1.6km apart with one hole (DDHL22-007) targeting a magnetic high and historical surface geochemical anomaly and the other hole (DDHL22-008) designed to test a circular magnetic feature. Hole DDHL22-007 was drilled to a depth of 149m and did not intersect any significant radioactivity. A cataclasite (fault breccia) with weakly elevated scintillometer readings was intersected at 42.5m to 46.5m. Lithologies encountered were predominantly granite, magnetite-bearing diorite and mylonitic metasediments. Hole DDHL22-008 was drilled to a depth of 350m and did not intersect any significant radioactivity. The hole was dominated by massive granite, granodiorite and magnetite-bearing diorite.

V-Grid Target D rill H ole L ocation P lan O verlain on A eromagnetic I mage :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Fig5VGrid.jpg

Upcoming Exploration Plans at Hook Lake :

An airborne gravity survey across the entire project area is set to commence in May 2022. This will be followed by an on-ground field program comprising geological mapping, prospecting, surface geochemical sampling, drill target definition and the next phase of diamond drilling. Targets that require further follow-up include the West Way prospect where surface sampling by Valor in 2021 returned assays up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 and 11.1 g/t Ag, and the Nob Hill prospect which returned assays up to 1.01% TREO (see news release dated August 31 st , 2021).

*TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides = La 2 O 3 , CeO 2 , Pr 6 O 11 , Nd 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Y 2 O 3

About the Hook Lake (previously North Falcon Point) Project:

The Hook Lake Uranium Project is located 60 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mine in northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour signed a Definitive Agreement with Valor on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in total exploration expenditures, $475,000 in total cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance of 233,333,333 shares of Valor. Covering 25,846 hectares, the 16 contiguous mineral claims host several prospective areas of uranium mineralization including:

  • Hook Lake / Zone S - High-grade surface outcrop with reported grades in grab samples up to 68% U 3 O 8 ; a bio-geochemical survey carried out over the trenches in 2015 responded positively with along-strike anomalies 2 km to the northeast
  • Nob Hill - Fracture-controlled vein-type uranium mineralization on surface outcrop with up to 0.130% - 0.141% U 3 O 8 in grab samples; diamond drilling intersected anomalous uranium in several drill holes with values up to 422 ppm U over 0.5 m
  • West Way - Vein type U mineralization within a NE-trending shear zone; grab samples taken from the surface showing contained variable uranium values including up to 0.475% U 3 O 8 and drilling of the structure intersected the altered shear zone at depth, along with anomalous Cu, Ni, Co, As, V, U, & Pb
  • Grid T - Fracture-hosted secondary uranium mineralization in sheared calc-silicates and marbles in a 100 m x 20 m zone of anomalous radioactivity with grab samples having up to 800 ppm U
  • Alexander Lake Boulder Field - 30 biotite-quartz-k-feldspar pegmatite boulders NE of Alexander Lake; the best results include 360 ppm U, 1,400 ppm U and 1,600 ppm U respectively
  • Thompson Lake Boulder Field - Numerous radioactive boulders and blocks of pegmatized meta-arkose, pegmatite, and granite; the best value obtained was 738 ppm U from a granite boulder
  • NE Alexander Lake – Several calc-silicate, plagioclase-quartz granulite, quartzite, and meta-arkose boulders with up to 4,800 ppm U, 7,600 ppm Mo and 1,220 ppm Ni

The project area is in close proximity to two all-weather northern highways and grid power. Historical exploration has consisted of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well-positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint venture with industry leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources

Overview

Industry experts expect uranium prices to rise and the nuclear industry resurgence to start accelerating as uranium continues to play an integral role in the generation of clean, base-load, affordable and reliable energy globally. Despite a predicted demand for uranium topping 185 million pounds in 2021, a major supply-side response has played out in recent years and supply deficits have continued to grow. As uranium is needed for nuclear power, exploration and development companies focused on uranium-based assets could benefit significantly in the coming years as renewed investor interest comes back to the sector.

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is a mineral exploration company that holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with 385,000 hectares of drill-ready land consisting a total of fourteen projects, nine of which are drill ready. The Company has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone with drill results returning up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour is actively advancing and drilling the project with ongoing exploration programs.

In addition to offering investors exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential at its flagship Moore Project, Skyharbour leverages its property portfolio using the prospect generator model and has partner companies fund exploration and development at its other projects. It is a cost-effective model that facilitates large exploration programs without substantial equity dilution.

Skyharbour Projects

The Athabasca Basin hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and has historically accounted for 15-20% of annual global uranium production. Using modern exploration techniques and methodologies, Skyharbour is looking to emulate recent discovery success stories that have created significant returns for shareholders including those made by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU), Alpha Minerals, Denison Mines (TSX:DML), and Hathor Exploration.

In September 2021, Skyharbour announced the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The summer/fall 2021 program included 6,598m in 19 holes and returned highlights of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m in basement rocks at Maverick East Zone as well as 0.54% U3O8over 19.5 metres including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U3O8.

The Company expects major developments and extensive exploration to be carried out in 2022, with a winter drill program of a minimum of 2500m to commence shortly. “Outside of our Moore project, Skyharbour’s partner companies have been advancing some of our other projects,” Skyharbour CEO Jordan Trimble commented.

Currently, Skyharbour has joint venture agreements with Orano Canada Inc. (industry-leader and France’s largest uranium mining and nuclear fuel cycle company) and Azincourt Energy Corp. [AAZ-TSXV; AZURF-OTC] on the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, which collectively cover one of the largest land positions in the Paterson Lake region. Orano recently became a 51% joint venture partner with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold after completing an earn-in option at the 49,645-hectare Preston Project by funding exploration and making cash payments. Meanwhile, Azincourt has recently earned a 70% stake in the 20,647 hectare East Preston Project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Azincourt Energy recently commenced its 2022 exploration program at the East Preston Uranium project which will consist of a minimum of 6,000m of drilling in 30-35 drill holes.

Skyharbour has also recently signed a definitive agreement with ASX-listed Valor Resources on its Hook Lake Uranium Project (previously called North Falcon Point). Under the agreement, Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by spending $3.5 million on exploration and making $475,000 in cash payments over three years, as well as issuing 233,333,333 million shares to Skyharbour. Valor Resources commenced a 2,500m diamond drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project and scheduled an airborne gravity survey to commence in April 2022. In addition, Skyharbour has an active partnership with CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

A world-class management and geological team lead Skyharbour Resource. The team brings years of expertise in uranium exploration, energy industries, corporate finance and capital markets. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the uranium market’s resurgence with strong potential for resource growth and new discoveries at its project base. Skyharbour’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Over 385,000 hectares of land made up of 14 projects, 9 of which are drill ready
  • Flagship project, Moore Uranium Project, is an advanced stage uranium exploration property that Skyharbour has a 100% interest in with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres
  • Skyharbour also has a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%.
  • Joint venture with Orano Canada at the Preston Project. Orano successfully earned-in a 51% interest in the project by spending C$4.8m in exploration costs and making cash payments totalling C$100,000
  • Another joint-venture was completed with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Uranium Project. Azincourt earned-in a 70% interest by spending C$2.5m on exploration, a cash payment of C$500,000 and issuing 4.5m shares
  • Skyharbour also has 3 active earn-in agreements with Valor Resources, Medaro Mining and Basin Uranium Corp on the Hook Lake, Mann Lake and Yurchison Uranium projects (respectively)
  • The signed option agreements and joint-ventures are worth C$19.8m in exploration expenditures and C$10.2m in cash payments
  • Skyharbour has a notable shareholder base including Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN), North Shore Global Uranium ETF, Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and significant insider purchasing such as David Cates (Director) recently adding 600,000 of SYH to his portfolio
  • Led by a strong management team including:
    • Jordan Trimble, President & CEO – led Corporate Development for Bayfield Ventures during its acquisition by New Gold (TSX: NGD)
    • Jim Pettit, Director & Chairman of the Board – over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance and management
    • David Cates, Director – current CEO & President of Denison Mines (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN)
    • Andrew J. Ramcharan, Snr V.P. Corporate Development - Extensive background in corporate development, mining & exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over 20 years
  • 5 drill programs are planned thus far for 2022 between Skyharbour and its partner companies
  • Skyharbour will continue to execute on its prospect generator model by acquiring projects at attractive valuations and forming joint-ventures to advance the secondary projects

Skyharbour Resources’ Key Projects

Moore Project

Skyharbour owns 100% of the 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000’s at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high grade uranium mineralization over the 4.7 km long Maverick corridor. Drill results include 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5m at 264m depth in hole ML-199, 9.12% U3O8 over 1.4m at 278m in hole ML-202 and 5.29% over 2.5m U3O8 at 279m depth in hole ML-200. Hole ML-202 represents a new high-grade discovery and illustrates the strong discovery potential of additional high grade lenses along strike. The Company is planning additional drill programs to expand the known high grade Maverick Zone and to test basement-hosted targets as well as regional targets.

Moore Drilling

The depth to the unconformity on the property is relatively shallow, with the thickness of the sandstone cover varying from less than 125 metres on the property’s eastern side to over 325 metres on the property’s northwestern side. Basement rocks are predominantly paragneisses belonging to the Wollaston Domain. A large mafic sill known as the “Moore Lake complex” partially overlies a portion of the eastern side of the property. The property has been the subject of extensive historical exploration with over $45 million in expenditures, and over 150,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in over 390 drill holes. The project is accessible via ice roads from the McArthur River mine haul road and float or ski equipped aircraft.

The next steps for the project include the commencement of a 2022 winter drilling program of 2500m consisting of 10 to 12 drill holes.

The drilling will focus on both unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the Maverick structural corridor and new targets identified in the Grid Nineteen area. Skyharbour specifically plans to expand the high-grade mineralization discovered recently at the Maverick East zone, along strike, down plunge and at depth with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. Other targets along the 4.7 km long Maverick structural corridor will be investigated, including the Esker target, again with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. All 2022 exploration work is fully funded and appropriately permitted.

Preston Project

The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare (122,651 acre) land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high-grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.

The Preston Uranium Property is bisected by the all-weather Highway 955, which runs north through the PLS discovery being advanced by Fission through to the former Cluff Lake uranium mine. Over $7 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Orano Canada has now earned 51% of the project through $4.8 million in exploration expenditures as well as cash payments. Skyharbour retains a 24.5% minority interest in the project.

East Preston Project

The East Preston project is a large 20,647 hectare (51,020 acre) land position strategically located proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.

Over $5 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Uranium Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Azincourt Energy has now earned 70% of the project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a 15% minority interest in the project.

North Falcon Point Project (Hook Lake)

The North Falcon Point (Hook Lake) project consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 25,847 hectares. The property has seen extensive historical work, which advantageously allows for fast-tracked exploration. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at the Hook Lake Project is shallow and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization at the Hook Lake, West Way and Nob Hill target zones. The primary Hook Lake target area at the property’s north end has returned high-grade uranium grab samples of up to 68% uranium in massive pitchblende veining at surface level.

Skyharbour recently announced a Definitive Agreement signed with ASX-listed Valor Resources whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by contributing cash and exploration expenditures consideration totaling C$3,975,000 over a three-year period ($475,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour as well as $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures) as well as issuing a total of 233,333,333 shares to Skyharbour.

The project area is in close proximity to all-weather northern highways and grid power. Historical exploration has consisted of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area. Compilation and reinterpretation of previous exploration work results are already underway. An initial phase of exploration work by Valor Resources includes further bio-geochemical surveys, detailed UAV magnetics, ground gravity and resistivity surveys as well as detailed geological and structural mapping. A 2500m diamond drilling program has commenced at the project to test the extent of uranium mineralisation at the S-Zone which included up to 59.2% U3O8 in rock chip samples at surface.

South Falcon Project

The South Falcon project consists of 21 claims totaling 44,470 hectares and is strategically located 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. In March of 2015, Skyharbour released an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at south end of the property: 6,960,681 pounds U3O8 inferred at average grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5,339,219 pounds ThO2 inferred at average grade of 0.023% ThO2 within 10,354,926 tonnes (cutoff grade of 0.01% U3O8). The deposit has geological and geochemical features similar to basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin such as Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider. Exploration potential of the 6 by 7 kilometre Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including resource expansion potential along strike and at depth at the Zone B uranium deposit.

Drilling to date at South Falcon Point totals over 22,000 meters across 110 holes with over C$15 million spent on exploration across its six near-surface targets. Skyharbour carried out a drill program in 2015 that returned 0.172% U3O8 over 2.5 metres and the findings point to increasing uranium grades at depth beneath the deposit. Recommended future work includes defining additional resources at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit area and further interpretation of geochemical and assay data following geological analysis.

Yurchison Project

The Yurchison Project consists of 11 claims totalling 55,934 ha in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. This contiguous set of claims covers an extensive package of Wollaston Supergroup metasediments in an area known for its base metal potential. The northeastern half of the project falls within the Courtenay Lake-Cairns Lake fold belt, which contains numerous Pb-Zn-Ag showings while the remainder is along trend to the north-northeast of the Janice Lake Cu deposit and numerous other base metal showings in the “Wollaston Copperbelt”. Access to the area is enhanced by Highway 905 which transects the property near Courtney Lake. A planned all-weather road between Highway 905 and the communities of Wollaston Lake and Hatchet Lake is proposed adjacent to the northeastern section of the claims. It is unknown when the project will be completed, but once in place it will significantly improve logistics for the project. Grid power is used to service a motel, restaurant and gas bar is located at km 147 of Highway 905, a few km north of Courtenay Lake.

In November 2021, Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Medaro Mining Corp. which provides Medaro an earn-in option to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property.

Pursuant to the agreement, Medaro may acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property by issuing common shares of Medaro having an aggregate value of CAD $3,000,000; making aggregate cash payments of CAD $800,000; and incurring an aggregate of CAD $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three year period.

Mann Lake Project

The 3,473 hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October, 2021 the Company entered into an option agreement with Basin Uranium Corp which provides them an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project.

Under the option agreement, Basin Uranium Corp will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Basin Uranium Corp will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.

Skyharbour Resources’ Management Team

Jordan Trimble, B.Sc., CFA - Director, President & CEO

Jordan Trimble is an entrepreneur and has worked in the resource industry in various roles with numerous companies specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, deal structuring and capital raising. Previous to Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager for Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario, which New Gold successfully acquired in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies and has been instrumental in raising substantial capital for mining companies with his extensive network of institutional and retail investors. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets, including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of British Columbia and he is a CFA Charterholder currently serving as a director of the CFA Society Vancouver.

James G. Pettit - Director & Chairman of the Board

Jim Pettit is currently serving as a director on the boards of several public resource companies. He offers over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance. Pettit specializes in the early stage development of private and public companies. His background over the past 30 years has been focused primarily within the resource sector and he was previously chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was sold to New Gold in 2014.

Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as Manager of Corporate Development for IAMGOLD, Dr. Ramcharan was involved in raising over $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million. Prior to that, he was at SRK Consulting for several years and worked with uranium companies inlcuding SXR Uranium One, Ur-Energy, and UraMin which eventually sold for $2.5 billion in 2007 to Areva.

David Cates, CPA, MACC - Director

David Cates is a Director of Skyharbour. He is the President and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX: DML) and Uranium Participation Corp (TSX: U). Prior to being appointed the President and CEO position Mr. Cates served as Denison’s Vice President Finance, Tax and Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cates played a key role in the Company’s mergers and acquisitions activities – leading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital Corp. and International Enexco Ltd. Mr. Cates joined Denison in 2008 and held the position of Director, Taxation prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cates held positions at Kinross Gold Corp. and PwC LLP with a focus on the resource industry.

Paul Matysek, M.Sc, P.Geo - Advisory Board

Paul Matysek is a Strategic Advisor for Skyharbour and is a mining entrepreneur, professional geochemist and geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Energy Metals Corporation (“EMC”), a premier uranium company that traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Mr. Matysek led EMC as one of the fastest growing Canadian companies in recent years, increasing its market capitalization from $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when it was acquired by a larger uranium producer, Uranium One Inc., in 2007. In December of 2017, Mr. Matysek was involved of the sale of Lithium X Energy Corp. for $265M to NextView New Energy. Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Goldrock Mines Corp. which on June 7th, 2016 announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) for $129 million on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis. Previously, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Lithium One Inc., which developed a high-quality lithium project in northern Argentina. In July 2012, Lithium One and Galaxy Resources merged with a $112 million plan to create a fully integrated lithium company. Prior to Lithium One, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Potash One Inc. where he was the architect of the $434 million friendly takeover of Potash One by K+S Ag, which closed in early 2011.

Joseph Gallucci, MBA, ICD.D - Director

Mr. Gallucci is a senior capital markets executive and corporate director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and equity research. His career focused on mining, base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities on a global scale. He is currently the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. where he oversees the investment banking practice in entirety.

His career has spanned across various firms including BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities, Dundee Securities, and he was a founding principal of Eight Capital where he led their Mining Investment Banking Team.In his previous and current roles, he has acquired experience in corporate finance, mergers, acquisitions, business and operational development, financings and corporate strategy. He has been directly involved in raising several billion dollars for mining companies as well as lead advisor on significant M&A transactions.

Prior to investment banking, Mr. Gallucci spent over a decade in equity research with a focus on global mining at both GMP and Dundee Securities. At Dundee Securities, he was a Managing Director and Head of the Metals and Mining Research Team, where he oversaw the entire mining franchise.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA in Investment Management from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management. He also holds the ICD.D designation.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Launches Strategic Review of Asset Portfolio

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") to maximize the value of the Company's primary project holdings, including ValOre's 100% owned Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada, and the 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

ValOre's board of directors has formed a special committee to lead the Strategic Review and has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as ValOre's exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of alternatives, which could include the sale of part or all of the Company or its assets; a merger or other business combination with another party; the forming of a separate company to hold Pedra Branca or other strategic initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Signs LOI to Option Peruvian Projects to Oberon Uranium Corp

Azincourt Energy Signs LOI to Option Peruvian Projects to Oberon Uranium Corp

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company "; TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF ) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI "), dated April 4, 2022, with Oberon Uranium Corp. (" Oberon "), an arms-length party, for a proposed transaction wherein Oberon would be granted an option to acquire the Escalera Group, a 100%-owned series of uranium-lithium exploration projects (collectively, the " Projects "), located in southern Peru.

Under the terms of the LOI, Oberon has 90 days to conduct due diligence on the Projects, following which Oberon has the right to negotiate an option to acquire 100% interest in the Projects from the Company by completing the following proposed payments and expenditures:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.

3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event
HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Commencement of 2022 Exploration at Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

ValOre's Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson , stated: "Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with compelling resource expansion and regional discovery potential. The Lac 50 inferred resource represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Importantly, Nunavut Territory, Canada is an active and supportive mining jurisdiction, hosting the producing Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines (Agnico Eagle) and the recently permitted Goose Mine at the Back River project (Sabina)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Trench Results of 64 m of 2.68 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 25 m of 4.65 g/t 2PGE+Au at Ipueiras Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench channel sample assay results from the Ipueiras target area ("Ipueiras") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil. Ipueiras is located 10 kilometres ("km") south of the Trapia deposit area, (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 gt in 28.8 Mt). ValOre has tested the target with 35 Trado ® auger holes and 4 trenches to date in 2022, following a detailed geological mapping and prospecting program.

"The Trado ® auger continues to guide ValOre geologists to significant discoveries property-wide, as demonstrated by the broad, high grade trench intervals from Ipueiras," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Excellent exploration upside remains with several >40 g/t 2PGE+Au rock samples occurring to the southwest of the trenched zone along a strong and consistent magnetic anomaly, defining a 2-kilometre-long undrilled mineralized trend."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF ) (" Vox " or the " Company "), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) (" ValOre "), Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) (" Genesis "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining "), and Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR) (" Kalamazoo ").

Vox Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.) (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.)

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past month has seen material development at key royalty-linked properties, including three substantial resource upgrades, confirmation that the Binduli North expansion remains on track for H2 2022 and positive metallurgical test work at Puzzle and Bulgera. The development probability of the Pedra Branca, Ashburton, Kookynie/Puzzle and Bulgera royalty properties has been increased as a result of this meaningful progress so far in 2022. Vox management is excited to track the progression of these royalty projects from exploration, to development and ultimately into production over the coming quarters."

Key Development Updates
  • 106% increase in mineral resource at the Pedra Branca platinum group elements (" PGE ") project by ValOre;
  • Maiden Puzzle North gold resource estimate and positive feasibility metallurgical test work at Kookynie by Genesis;
  • 113% increase in gold resource estimate at the Bulgera gold project by Norwest;
  • Construction well progressed and production targeted for second half of 2022 at the Janet Ivy Mine expansion Binduli North project by Zijin Mining subsidiary Norton Gold ; and
  • Outstanding metallurgical gold recoveries and commencement of a development scoping study at the Ashburton gold project by Kalamazoo.

Pedra Branca (Preliminary Economic Assessment – Brazil ) – +100% Increase in Mineral Resource to 2.2Moz PGE (1)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Pedra Branca PGE project in Brazil ;
  • On March 24, 2022 , ValOre announced an updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") inferred mineral resource estimate (1) , with highlights including:
    • 2.198Moz palladium + platinum + gold (" 2PGE+AU ") in 63.6Mt grading 1.08g/t 2PGE+AU;
    • 106% increase to the 2019 inferred mineral resource;
    • C$6.1M spent on exploration and development since 2019 resource;
    • 17,434m have been drilled since 2019;
    • Extensive growth potential remains at Massapê, Santo Amaro , Trapia, and Cedro, in addition to advanced exploration targets property-wide; and
    • Regional exploration by Trado drilling continues to advance new prospects to reverse circulation (" RC ") or core drill targets.
  • Vox Management Summary: The ValOre team are to be congratulated for doubling the size of the Pedra Branca PGE resource to a globally-significant 2.2Moz. Given how shallow the current resource estimate is, Vox management expects further resource growth potential for this exciting, royalty-linked PGE project.

Kookynie (Pre-Feasibility – Western Australia ) – Maiden Puzzle North Resource & Positive Metallurgical Test Work (2)(3)

  • Vox holds a A$1 /t production royalty (2) on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 29, 2022 , Genesis announced a substantial resource update (3) for the Ulysses/Leonora Gold Project (" Leonora "), with highlights including:
    • Total Mineral Resource at Leonora has grown to 2.0Moz, up 409,000oz or 25% from 1.6Moz as at 31 March 2021 ;
    • Recent shallow Puzzle North discovery contributed maiden resource of 6.1Mt @ 1.2g/t for 232,000oz, with further growth anticipated;
    • Total combined Puzzle North and Puzzle resource stands at 5,765Kt @ 1.1g/t for 204,000oz Indicated and 2,950Kt @ 1.1g/t for 107,000oz Inferred at a 0.5g/t cut-off grade;
    • Exploration in 2022 will target depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including the untested "Puzzle Gap"; and
    • Metallurgical test work has been carried out as part of the Leonora feasibility study at Puzzle North and Puzzle confirming that the ore is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching. Ongoing test work by Genesis has confirmed gold recoveries from primary ore to be ~90% to 95%.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Puzzle North gold deposit has been fast-tracked from initial discovery in April 2021 to an initial resource estimate and feasibility-stage metallurgical test work, with upside in the untested "Puzzle Gap" zone expected in 2022. Vox management believes there is growing potential to generate over a 50x revenue multiple on its 2020 Kookynie royalty investment (assuming at least 5Mt can be mined from royalty-linked deposits).

Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – +100% Increase in Gold Resource Estimate (4)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 16, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • The Bulgera gold resource estimate increased 113% to 5.1Mt @ 1.2g/t gold for 200,130 ounces (4) ;
    • RC and diamond drilling conducted in 2021 intersected wide zones of gold mineralisation to extend the main lode beyond 500m down dip of the shallow Bulgera open pit;
    • Bulgera gold mineralisation has high recovery (up to 98%) and low-cost processing characteristics; and
    • Norwest is to commence deep RC drilling for additional gold bearing shear zones in the highly mineralised Bulgera gold project area.
  • Vox Management Summary: The estimated resource at Bulgera has doubled in size since Vox acquired its royalty in early 2021 and initial metallurgical test work indicates that it will be amenable to low-cost processing. Oxide ore from Bulgera was last processed at the nearby Plutonic gold mine in 2004, and given the haul road remains in place, credible near-term development options are available for Bulgera.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Construction Update & Production Timing
  • Vox holds a A$0.50 /tonne production gold royalty over the Janet Ivy project in Western Australia ;
  • In Zijin Mining's 2021 annual report, it announced that:
    • The application for permits and licenses of the Binduli North project has been completed and project construction is fully underway;
    • Approximately A$160M ( RMB 0.757 billion ) of the total Binduli expansion budget of A$462M (Binduli North and South) has been invested by Zijin Mining as at December 31, 2021 ; and
    • It is anticipated that the project will complete construction and commence production from the Binduli North portion of the Janet Ivy mine in the second half of 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Binduli North mine expansion is expected to be a key source of revenue growth for Vox from late-2022 onwards. Vox shareholders are getting the benefit of the ~A$160M capital invested to date on the Binduli expansion by gold major Zijin Mining (C$59~ billion market capitalisation).
Ashburton (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Outstanding Gold Recoveries and Development Scoping Study
  • Vox holds a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) on the Ashburton gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 11, 2022 , Kalamazoo announced :
    • Outstanding gold recoveries returned from initial test work on four metallurgical composites from the large Mt Olympus deposit;
    • Excellent gold recovery into an initial rougher concentrate of up to 94%;
    • Gold in concentrate grade averaged 31.8g/t Au across all four composites with a maximum value of 39.2g/t Au;
    • Additional test work is now being implemented including gravity recoverable gold, final concentrate assay testing and optimisation studies to derive final gold recoveries; and
    • Project development scoping study to commence in Q2 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Ashburton gold project is actively being progressed from advanced exploration to early development stage with the completion of metallurgical test work and the commencement of an engineering scoping study. Vox management continues to be excited by the Ashburton project's medium-term potential to generate meaningful royalty revenue for Vox, subject to the outcomes of upcoming engineering studies.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

ValOre Metals Corp. press release titled "ValOre Metals Expands Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource by 106% to 2.2 Million Ounces at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au" dated 24 March 2022. The updated Pedra Branca mineral resource estimate dated 8 March 2022 was completed by independent Brazilian consultancy GE21 Consultoria Mineral, in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards incorporated, by reference, in NI 43-101, and has been reviewed internally by ValOre.


a. Independent consultants, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21 were commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate and the technical report on behalf of ValOre, and Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. ("MQes"), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information and contribute to the NI 43-101 technical report.


b. The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

(2)

Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:


a.  Kookynie (Melita) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated.


b.  Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1/t (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne – 5) x 0.5)+1) .

(3)

Genesis Minerals Limited announcement titled "Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction" dated 29 March 2022. The Information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources dated 29 March 2022 at Kookynie/Leonora is based on information compiled by Mr. Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr. Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

(4)

Norwest Minerals Limited announcement titled "Bulgera gold project resources exceed 200,000 ozs on strength of 2021 drill programs" dated 16 March 2022. The information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources at Bulgera as at 16 March 2022 is based on work completed by Mr. Stephen Hyland, a Competent Person and Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr. Hyland is Principal Consultant Geologist with Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC) and holds relevant qualifications and experience as a qualified person for public reporting according to the JORC Code in Australia. Mr. Hyland is also a Qualified Person under the rules and requirements of NI 43-101.

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×