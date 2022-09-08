Energy Investing News

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurichson Uranium Property in Saskatchewan. Medaro has contracted Terraquest Ltd. of Markham, Ontario to complete a helicopter-borne aeromagnetic, horizontal gradiometric, radiometric, and VLF-EM surveys on the Property. A total of 7,117 line-kilometers of survey is being completed at 50 m line spacing using a helicopter.

Location Map of Yurchison Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg

Survey Highlights :

  • Total 7,117 line-km at 50 m line spacing; with 1,029 lines and 19 tie lines; line azimuth 135°/315°; tie line azimuth 045°/225°
  • High Resolution Aeromagnetics (Fixed Nose boom for safe and low acquisition)
  • Radiometric (single crystal pack)
  • Horizontal Gradiometer - Fixed side booms
  • Matrix Digital very low frequency - electromagnetic (VLF-EM)
  • Aircraft AStar 350 B2; with terrain clearance 25m-30m drape mode

Figure 1: Geophysical Flight Path:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Medaro-Geophysical-Survey-Flight-Path.png

The survey crew is based at KM147 Lamp Lighters Lodge, Saskatchewan, which is located near the Yurichson Property. The survey is expected to be completed over the next few weeks. Medaro will provide an update on the results of the survey as soon as available.

About Yurchison Uranium Project:

Historical prospecting near old trenches returned significant uranium (ranging from 0.09% to 0.30% U 3 O 8 ) and molybdenum (ranging from 2,500 ppm to 6,400 ppm Mo) mineralization in both outcrop and float samples. Two historical holes drilled beneath the trenches returned highly anomalous molybdenum values, up to 3,750 ppm and anomalous uranium values up to 240 ppm. The Property boasts strong discovery potential for both basement hosted uranium mineralization as well as copper, zinc, and molybdenum mineralization. Regionally, Rio Tinto entered into a $30 million, seven-year, option agreement with Forum Energy Metals Corp. to acquire an 80% stake in their Janice Lake property which is located on-strike to the southwest of the Property.

The Option Agreement:

Pursuant to the Agreement, Medaro may acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property by (i) issuing common shares of Medaro ("Shares") having an aggregate value of CAD $3,000,000; (ii) making aggregate cash payments of CAD $800,000; and (iii) incurring an aggregate of CAD $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three year period. Once Medaro has earned an initial 70% interest in the Property, Medaro may acquire the remaining 30% interest in the Property, within 30 business days of earning the initial 70% interest, by (i) issuing Shares having a value of CAD $7,500,000, and (ii) making a cash payment of CAD $7,500,000.

Skyharbour will retain an NSR of two percent (2%) on 11 of the 12 claims with Medaro holding a buyback option whereby Medaro can purchase one percent (1%) of the NSR for CAD $1 million. A separate NSR of two percent (2%) on the other claim is payable to a third party (payable pro-rata based on ownership interest in the Property).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fifteen projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 450,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-SaskProject-Locator-20220324.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third and last tranche of the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on April 5, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . This tranche of drilling returned 2,042 samples from 209 holes averaging 9.3m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *). These results will be included in a future mineral resource estimate update for the Ivana deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Intersection of Significant Mineralization from Phase 1 Drilling at Mann Lake

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Intersection of Significant Mineralization from Phase 1 Drilling at Mann Lake

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium") is pleased to announce the intersection of significant uranium mineralization from the five-hole, phase one drill program at its Mann Lake project located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

"Our phase one drill program has confirmed the northeast trending conductor corridor (A3) as highly prospective for uranium mineralisation with the first significant intersection of uranium at Mann Lake. We are greatly encouraged as these new results substantially upgrade the potential of the underexplored southeastern half of the project." commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "We are looking forward to commencing phase two drilling in September and building off our successful phase one results."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground gravity survey and completion of a baseline archaeological study on its Nunavut Uranium Project, located 100 km west of the community of Baker Lake, Nunavut, within the Thelon Basin.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "The Thelon Basin is an important unconformity-type uranium district that represents the closest geological analogue in the world to the prolific Athabasca Basin. We believe that our ground hosts major high grade uranium deposits with similar potential and grades as the Athabasca. Forum is formulating plans to aggressively explore this project in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Closes Oversubscribed $2.9 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

ValOre Metals Corporation ("ValOre", or the "Company") (TSX-V: VO, OTC: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ) today announced the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") disclosed on August 19, 2022. ValOre issued 7,440,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,976,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of ValOre and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant being a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CDN$0.60 per Share for a period of 24 months, expiring August 30, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") has announced that it has obtained a final receipt for the final base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") it filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus of common shares, warrants, units and subscription receipts (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") or any combination thereof for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $15 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-appoints-pi-financial-as-market-maker-301613955.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c3908.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×