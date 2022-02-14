Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s partner company Azincourt Energy is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada: Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and as of Friday, February 11 th 1,334 meters have been ...

