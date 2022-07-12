Life Science NewsInvesting News

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

We are pleased to provide an outlook of our ongoing corporate development.

On June 13 th we announced that we had successfully completed an exclusive global license for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds with Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie company) . This deal represents a major milestone for Sirona and one we have been working on for some time. While this clearly validates our science and our chemistry platform, the deal also speaks volumes about the team we have here at Sirona. Although we are still a small organization, we were able to rise to the challenge of a long and intensive due diligence process while maintaining operations and moving other projects forward. We will continue to grow our team on the strong base we have built as a group.

The deal will make Sirona a profitable company and the value will be realized. Terms of the agreement were negotiated with the assistance of industry expert Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting and our legal team from McMillan LLP. The agreement includes a long-term revenue stream in addition to significant upfront and milestone payments. We can now leverage the success of this deal and have already been provided opportunities to meet with institutional investors and analysts. We will continue to build this company and target rapid growth over the second half of 2022 and beyond.

We recently added Dr. Wolfgang Bieber to our strategic advisory board . He has started a review of the company on an operational level and will report on improvements to maximize the talent and value from our team and facilities. He will also assist in any management changes that take place. We plan to have further additions to this new board of advisors in order to improve operations and effectively manage and speed up the development of our promising product pipeline .

TFC-039 Animal Health
Our anti-diabetes drug, TFC-039, is being evaluated as a treatment in companion animals by a number of the top global animal healthcare companies. SGLT2 inhibitors provide an opportunity to treat inflicted animals with a once-daily oral medication as opposed to the traditional method of daily insulin injections. There are currently no alternatives to insulin injections in animal health.

Discussions and due diligence activities with global animal health companies continue to progress. As outlined in our previous CEO update , Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals has signed a binding Letter of Intent and remains committed to providing data and manufacturing information to potential partners. Discussions between Wanbang and a number of these companies are currently ongoing.

TFC-039 Other Indication
Studies on a new indication for TFC-039 have shown promising results and the next steps are being planned. Details of the new indication will not be disclosed until patented, but the opportunity as a valuable therapeutic exists in an area of great need.

Anti-Aging
Batch scale-up and formulation of our lead anti-aging compound are in preparation for a clinical trial. In parallel, we are working with a contract research organization to finalize the trial plan and determine the endpoints that will give us the most commercially viable results. The trial is expected to begin in H2 2022 and will take place in France. We are in discussions with several pharmaceutical / dermatology companies that may participate in the trial for a right-of-first-refusal to license the compound. This compound has the potential to revolutionize the antiaging market as BOTOX ® did with the antiwrinkle market. After many years of research, we are excited to reach the pivotal milestone of a clinical trial.

Antiviral
As announced on 20 December 2021 , our library of 20 antiviral compounds was tested by Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research and results were inconclusive. We have now identified a European institution with the potential to screen the antiviral library through customized development tests. TFChem is preparing the contract for this partnership which will be announced when completed. Testing is expected to start in H2 of 2022. We have expanded this library of compounds through ongoing work at our research facility in France. The need for new antivirals remains incredibly strong as vaccines struggle to combat continually evolving viruses like the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiviral market is estimated to reach $64 B US by 2028 1 .

We thank our investors for their continued support as we move forward into the second half of 2022.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

1 Antiviral Drugs Market Size & Share | Statistics 2022-2028 (gminsights.com)



Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.

Bioharvest Sciences Grants Option to Buy 30,000 Shares

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted 30,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The stock options granted will vest monthly over a 2-month period and are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a term of 10 years.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

AbbVie to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2022

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2022

What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.

Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.

This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can insulate investors from volatility.

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Gross Sales for June 2022

Boosh Gross Sales for June 2022

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated gross sales revenues of CA$897,048 in the month of June 2022. Costs of goods sold was $534,030.43 for the same month.

Boosh Founder and CEO Connie Marples states, "Now that we have fully integrated Beanfields Chips into our family of brands we are seeing a dramatic increase in our sales revenues. It is exciting to be shipping large volumes of product out to stores with reorders coming in fast and furious. We are working on continuing to scale up production to meet retailers demands."

BELLUS Health to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.

Presentation Details:
Event: William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Date/Time: Monday, July 11 th , 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Format: Prerecorded fireside chat

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

