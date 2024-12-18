Silvercorp Intercepts 34 grams per tonne gold and 4.45 percent copper over 0.82 metres at the LMW Mine, China

Trading Symbol TSX/NYSE American: SVM
Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at its LMW underground mine in the Ying Mining District ("Ying") located in Henan Province China . LMW is one of seven underground mines at Ying, and the recent drilling focused on high-grade, low angle veins. Highlights include:
- High-angle Ag-Pb vein intercepts at the West Zone (W Zone):
- Hole ZKX1613 intersected 2,705 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.67% lead ("Pb"), 0.26% Zinc ("Zn"), and 0.14% Copper ("Cu") over a 18.02 metre ("m") interval of vein W18W at the 1,024 m elevation
- Hole ZKX13828 intersected 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn , and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E at the 839 m elevation
- High-grade intercepts from low angle gold veins LM50, LM28 (Figure 1 below) and LM26 (Au Zone):
- Hole ZKX1019 intersected 34 g/t gold ("Au"), 31 g/t Ag, and 4.45% Cu over a 0.82 m interval of vein LM28 at the 1,019 m elevation
- Hole ZKX03X151 intersected 29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.47% Pb, and 0.22% Zn over a 1.11 m interval of vein LM50 at the 792 m elevation
- High-grade Ag-Pb highlights from the E Zone:
- Hole ZKX10756 intersected 1,582 g/t Ag, 4.36% Pb , 0.51% Zn, 1.66 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu over a 0.76 m interval of vein LM41E at the 571 m elevation
- High-grade intercepts of Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at the P Zone:
- Hole ZKX11241 intersected 4,738 g/t Ag, 2.12% Pb, 1.33% Zn , 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.64% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein LM32E at the 637 m elevation
A plan view of the LMW mine at the 800 m level is shown below in Figure 2 . From June 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024 , a total of 78,980 m in 678 diamond drill holes, including 639 underground holes and 39 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 548 holes have been received and select results are presented in Table 1 below.
This drilling program has been focused on four target areas: 1) expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins west of the LMW mine (W Zone) at elevations above 900 m to surface ( 1,250 m ); 2) expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21 (Au Zone); 3) drilling to extend the high-grade LM41E series veins at the eastern side of LMW (E Zone); and 4) infill drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Production Zone (P Zone).
1) Expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins at the W Zone
Drilling at the W Zone significantly expanded the low angle and high-grade Ag-Au-Cu vein LM28 (Table 1). This quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein strikes between 240 and 250 degrees dipping to the north with a dip angle between 10 and 30 degrees and then to 70 degrees at elevations below 900m El. The drilling and tunneling have defined around 600 m along strike and 500 m down dip for LM28, at elevations between 1,120 m and 750 m . The high-grade assay results include 34.13 g/t Au and 4.45% Cu over 0.82 m from hole ZKX1019, and 5.28 g/t Au and 20.28% Cu over a 0.59 m interval of LM28 from hole ZKX13664. Tunneling at 988 m El to 1040 m El has demonstrated continuity of LM28.
At the W Zone, drilling also intersected high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, W18 series and W6 series at elevations between 1,110 m and 800 m , with extension over 800 m along strike. The high-grade Ag-Pb assay results include 2,705 g/t Ag and 0.67% Pb over 18.02 m (true thickness of 10.02 m ) of vein W18W from hole ZKX1613, 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E from hole ZKX13828, and 1,346 g/t Ag, 5.35% Pb, 0.82% Zn and 0.29% Cu over a 3.06 m interval of vein W1 from hole ZKX0825. The drifts from surface at 1040 m and 988 m elevations have traced the high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, and W18 series for up to 360 m in length in tunnels. Stopes at levels 1040, 988, 880 and 850 have been developed to mine the high-grade vein W18W.
2) Expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21 at the Au Zone
Drilling for the low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins targeted LM50, as well as LM21, LM26, LM22, LM51, and LM54. A continuous LM50 vein block extending 1000 m along strike and 450 m downdip has been defined. The high-grade assay results include 29.0 g/t Au over a 1.11 m interval from hole ZKX03X151, and 23.6 g/t Au and 261 g/t Ag over a 0.95 m interval of LM50 from hole ZKX01X102. The room-and-pillar stopes have been developed to mine LM50, LM26, LM21, LM52 and LM54. A new vein structure LM54_1 has also been discovered subparallel to and around 50 m above vein LM54, with 7.18 g/t Au over a 2.36 m interval from hole ZKX10519, 4.02 g/t Au over a 1.71 m interval from hole ZKX10515 and 5.54 g/t Au over a 1.52 m interval from hole ZKX10756.
3) Infill drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb veins at the E Zone
At the east side of the resource area (E Zone), infill drilling continued to intersect the high-grade Ag-Pb LM41E series veins, including LM41E and LM41E1. In particular, a new high-grade vein LM41E2 has been discovered subparallel to and around 105 m to the east of LM41E1 at an elevation between 1050 and 950 m . In addition to the LM41E series veins, the drilling program also intersected the northeast part of the LM17 series, including LM17, LM17W1 and LM17W2 at higher elevations between 1,060 and 830 m .
4) Infill drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the P Zone
Most holes in this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the P Zone, including blocks that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking LM7 series, LM12 series and LM17 series of veins, and the northwest-striking LM14, LM19 series and LM20 series, LM30 and LM32E series.
5) Tunneling Programs at the LMW Mine
A total of 15,694 m of exploration tunnels were developed at the LMW mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures.
Figure 1 : Newly discovered sub horizontal Vein LM28 with massive chalcopyrite, located in the W zone, showing high values of gold and copper grades at LMW
Figure 2: LMW Mine Plan View of the 800 m Level
Note: Underground workings shown at 800 m level, Vein LM28 occurs between the 1,050 m and 900 m levels, vein LM 26 occurs between the 750 m and 500 m levels, and vein LM32E occurs between the 670 m and 550 m levels.
Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2023-2024 drilling program at the LMW mine
Hole ID
From
To
Elevation
interval
Ag
Pb
Zn
Au
Cu
Vein
Ore
Ore
Low Angle Gold- Copper-Silver Veins
ZKX03X104
90.86
91.53
851
0.67
36
0.00
0.06
0.01
6.54
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X101
86.51
87.84
825
1.33
895
1.03
0.06
4.41
0.16
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X100
94.18
95.95
819
1.77
22
1.20
0.80
2.66
0.04
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX0184
62.03
62.99
800
0.96
226
1.52
0.23
0.05
0.28
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X095
64.95
66.15
797
1.20
10
0.03
0.04
8.35
0.00
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX01X102
60.56
61.51
795
0.95
261
0.29
0.14
23.60
0.00
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X151
66.95
68.06
792
1.11
30
0.47
0.22
29.00
0.01
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX01X101
64.51
65.64
791
1.13
28
2.87
0.07
1.86
0.01
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X152
68.89
70.13
790
1.24
10
0.23
0.03
3.38
0.01
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X090
101.91
104.98
788
3.07
92
2.82
0.18
5.97
0.09
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX09X081
55.29
56.62
787
1.33
9
0.07
0.08
5.19
0.00
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX09X017
53.07
54.13
787
1.06
51
0.56
0.24
6.35
0.04
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX07X092
55.02
56.15
786
1.13
21
0.34
0.09
4.53
0.00
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX09X016
55.59
58.41
786
2.82
52
2.04
0.26
2.07
0.03
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX03X153
80.63
82.26
783
1.63
10
0.19
0.04
5.14
0.01
LM50
Au
Au
ZKX05X165
122.19
123.38
825
1.19
119
1.57
0.09
0.49
0.04
LM50_3
Au
Au
ZKX11012
54.86
55.82
684
0.96
12
0.35
0.22
2.76
0.01
LM51
Au
Au
ZKX10515
145.69
146.79
542
1.10
4
0.01
0.18
9.23
0.01
LM54
Au
Au
ZKX10756
119.6
121.12
579
1.52
16
0.50
0.30
5.54
0.04
LM54_1
Au
Au
ZKX10515
75.74
77.45
569
1.71
4
0.04
0.06
4.02
0.01
LM54_1
Au
Au
ZKX10519
53.69
56.05
567
2.36
5
0.04
0.05
7.18
0.00
LM54_1
Au
Au
ZKX13215
4.66
5.41
910
0.75
9
0.02
0.01
3.99
0.00
LM58
Au
Au
ZKX10529
112.07
113.54
584
1.47
3
0.01
0.01
2.82
0.01
NA
Au
Au
ZKX0626
62.69
63.19
768
0.50
15
0.03
0.15
0.05
2.92
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0264
61.04
62.34
741
1.30
434
0.74
0.15
0.31
0.02
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0275
79.21
79.8
729
0.59
2
0.01
0.01
4.73
0.22
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0279
77.12
77.63
724
0.51
3
0.01
0.01
7.10
0.32
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0277
126.46
127.22
694
0.76
119
3.58
0.58
0.13
0.02
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX12812
16.92
17.45
687
0.53
239
0.34
0.13
0.05
0.01
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX03X083
105.04
105.6
653
0.56
102
0.01
0.12
3.37
14.36
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0186
104.27
104.78
652
0.51
13
0.01
0.01
5.42
1.29
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX03X067
53.6
54.1
648
0.50
38
0.17
0.10
5.62
0.19
LM21
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX01X076
85.61
86.11
698
0.50
4
0.00
0.01
3.40
0.46
LM21_1
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0372
83.94
85
957
1.06
80
0.62
0.40
0.03
2.73
LM22
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX05X127
135.15
135.66
937
0.51
212
2.26
0.20
0.18
4.29
LM22
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX11466
254.51
255.21
822
0.70
71
0.63
0.14
0.10
1.68
LM22
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0469
19.66
20.17
747
0.51
42
0.04
0.06
1.28
2.04
LM23
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX10639
23.67
24.23
704
0.56
40
0.13
0.36
26.27
0.01
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX11040
42.71
44.72
689
2.01
1,154
0.04
0.06
1.09
0.09
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX03X140
56.35
58.13
688
1.78
29
5.40
0.04
0.15
0.01
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0533
41.4
42.17
681
0.77
739
6.24
1.03
0.06
0.14
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX11061
63.05
63.55
680
0.50
7
0.03
0.05
3.38
0.00
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX11032
51.3
51.94
672
0.64
27
0.03
0.02
4.67
2.76
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX01X025
118.15
119.57
672
1.42
886
0.05
0.01
0.18
0.04
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX07X108
88.45
89.75
666
1.30
1,255
11.89
0.33
0.41
0.07
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX0185
107.85
112.19
664
4.34
149
1.80
0.13
0.03
0.08
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX05X053
76.49
77.56
664
1.07
59
0.03
0.03
4.74
1.90
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX00X037
55.24
55.87
647
0.63
10
0.05
0.08
3.16
0.12
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX01X023
56.37
56.87
646
0.50
216
0.64
0.15
2.70
0.81
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX05X093
33.64
36.38
641
2.74
253
1.45
0.39
0.12
0.09
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX03X075
67.99
69.17
637
1.18
3
0.01
0.01
2.74
0.22
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX00X034
62.1
65.01
637
2.91
1,542
1.80
0.72
1.07
1.15
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX03X078
116.79
118.18
609
1.39
1,260
0.09
0.04
0.48
0.86
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
Au
ZKX1826
116.05
116.57
1,091
0.52
32
0.44
0.19
19.61
0.25
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX13620
81.96
82.6
1,036
0.64
4
0.01
0.01
3.38
0.63
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX1206
19.09
19.62
1,036
0.53
3
0.02
0.04
3.82
0.81
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX13666
26.42
26.98
1,035
0.56
396
0.06
0.00
0.58
0.91
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX1423
32.88
36.55
1,034
3.67
9
0.01
0.02
3.33
1.26
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX1416
22.44
22.99
1,033
0.55
3
0.01
0.01
3.50
0.54
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX13664
26.09
26.68
1,031
0.59
30
0.00
0.05
5.28
20.28
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX1207
17.32
17.82
1,031
0.50
67
0.11
0.17
1.42
2.21
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX1019
32.07
32.89
1,019
0.82
31
0.01
0.01
34.13
4.45
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX0679
9.47
11.75
992
2.28
23
0.01
0.02
11.10
1.80
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX0473
5.24
6.84
990
1.60
172
0.78
0.20
0.05
0.04
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
ZKX14410
88.9
90.47
966
1.57
1
0.00
0.01
4.73
0.00
LM28
Au-Cu-Ag
W
High Grade Silver-Lead Veins at the W Zone
ZKX1417
85
86.19
1,094
1.19
174
1.14
0.29
0.05
0.22
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1606
179.71
185.34
1,035
5.63
177
0.78
0.12
0.01
0.05
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0825
79.27
82.33
1,032
3.06
1,346
5.35
0.82
0.05
0.29
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1012
148.44
149.89
1,012
1.45
155
2.83
0.63
0.05
0.04
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0656
61.02
62.15
1,003
1.13
808
4.16
0.20
0.05
0.12
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14229
7.05
7.62
993
0.57
670
0.51
0.45
0.01
0.04
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13830
21.85
23.11
871
1.26
413
1.87
0.44
0.05
0.14
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13831
32.44
35.13
871
2.69
653
2.36
0.69
0.05
0.19
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13828
27.61
28.94
869
1.33
186
0.57
0.03
0.03
0.04
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13838
17.04
17.78
869
0.74
456
4.44
0.18
0.05
0.07
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14023
43.19
44.15
851
0.96
175
2.02
0.28
0.05
0.01
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1018
1.1
1.7
1,045
0.60
183
0.69
0.13
0.13
0.08
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14411
50.76
51.94
1,013
1.18
179
3.49
1.17
0.05
0.08
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14233
70.01
70.77
986
0.76
43
5.12
0.20
0.02
0.01
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14414
76.2
78.01
982
1.81
1,129
0.74
0.64
0.04
0.24
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14217
46.19
46.93
921
0.74
245
0.70
0.13
0.01
0.01
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14406
54.16
54.8
908
0.64
221
5.61
0.28
0.05
0.02
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13819
70.22
71
842
0.78
251
2.78
1.58
0.05
0.07
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14220
21.8
22.4
931
0.60
42
0.19
0.17
0.01
3.42
W18E
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1418
29.92
31.43
1,115
1.51
400
0.80
0.12
0.05
0.08
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1607
59.14
60.66
1,108
1.52
319
0.61
0.17
0.05
0.03
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0838
142.61
143.95
1,080
1.34
594
7.63
0.18
0.03
0.04
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0839
157.35
158.13
1,069
0.78
593
2.75
0.69
0.01
0.30
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1420
141.14
143.76
1,047
2.62
200
1.08
0.06
0.05
0.03
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1613
137.35
155.37
1,024
18.02
2,705
0.67
0.26
0.07
0.14
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13667
81.65
86.62
1,018
4.97
1,393
1.39
0.27
0.01
0.13
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13666
75.31
77.9
1,017
2.59
247
0.17
0.13
0.02
0.02
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13664
93.53
94.7
996
1.17
686
3.09
0.82
0.04
0.07
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14008
135.94
136.66
960
0.72
214
0.68
0.04
0.02
0.02
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14256
115.26
115.98
902
0.72
493
10.47
7.44
0.01
0.10
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14250
139.29
139.8
874
0.51
235
1.89
0.50
0.05
0.05
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14248
92.32
93.27
872
0.95
55
12.85
0.05
0.02
0.01
W18W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14256
3.03
4.62
935
1.59
265
0.25
0.28
0.01
0.03
W18W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14250
11.88
12.38
932
0.50
217
6.71
0.28
0.05
0.09
W18W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14032
11.34
12.67
929
1.33
416
3.49
0.16
0.08
0.11
W18W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13819
0
0.8
884
0.80
685
1.52
0.24
0.05
0.11
W18W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14248
75.71
78.36
875
2.65
98
6.25
0.07
0.02
0.02
W18Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14231
32.29
32.88
969
0.59
738
0.73
0.22
0.03
0.08
W1W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1412
150.48
151
1,052
0.52
1,078
0.25
0.15
0.05
0.02
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1613
106.4
109.25
1,047
2.85
247
1.33
0.07
0.05
0.03
W2W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13417
44.88
46.45
982
1.57
499
2.50
1.52
0.02
0.10
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13826
47.67
48.18
929
0.51
232
10.53
0.13
0.02
0.05
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13208
174.9
175.57
901
0.67
362
0.52
0.27
0.01
0.09
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13831
58.82
59.37
860
0.55
467
1.85
0.58
0.20
0.04
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14241
99.67
100.39
806
0.72
266
3.74
1.29
0.20
0.04
W6a
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14039
65.05
66
840
0.95
224
0.78
0.18
0.03
0.03
W6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13828
82.82
84.62
839
1.80
1,367
8.66
1.12
0.08
0.32
W6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX12813
275.21
275.8
674
0.59
610
41.32
4.96
0.05
0.03
W6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX12815
154.37
158.69
659
4.32
34
6.51
3.23
0.05
0.01
W6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13409
136.33
138.57
919
2.24
767
4.23
1.70
0.04
0.13
W6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13662
85.07
85.61
908
0.54
421
1.85
0.30
0.01
0.08
W6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13825
102.98
103.71
878
0.73
1,770
5.06
2.10
0.16
0.08
W6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0266
92.62
93.6
979
0.98
324
0.41
0.25
0.05
0.07
W6E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13417
115.47
117.2
964
1.73
285
0.61
0.80
0.03
0.12
W6E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13637
111.87
112.48
914
0.61
1,206
1.79
0.61
0.03
0.32
W6E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13831
121.28
121.94
833
0.66
1,734
4.09
0.30
0.05
0.31
W6E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13825
27.96
28.73
919
0.77
47
5.52
0.23
0.05
0.02
W6W
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX0839
33.36
34.16
1,127
0.80
139
1.34
0.11
0.01
2.97
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13667
75.55
76.69
1,019
1.14
169
2.68
0.23
0.01
0.04
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX1206
100.23
100.76
998
0.53
335
0.15
0.04
0.02
0.04
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14408
31.93
34.06
984
2.13
413
0.75
0.46
0.03
0.07
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14016
83.7
84.3
974
0.60
180
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.32
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14256
12.99
13.49
932
0.50
350
0.51
0.04
0.01
0.06
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX13409
130.11
130.91
919
0.80
199
3.00
0.07
0.03
0.02
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14248
97.83
99.74
872
1.91
341
0.80
1.74
0.02
0.07
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
ZKX14023
50.39
51.79
846
1.40
185
0.44
0.49
0.05
0.02
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
W
High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the E Zone
ZKX1527
123.29
124.82
1,062
1.53
296
0.90
0.10
0.05
0.04
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1719
106.64
107.93
1,053
1.29
240
0.24
0.14
0.01
0.06
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1520
147.32
147.87
1,022
0.55
160
5.59
5.00
0.05
0.05
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1520
147.87
149.09
1,022
1.22
214
1.17
0.51
0.05
0.08
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1517
29.96
33.02
997
3.06
958
0.38
0.19
0.05
0.05
LM17W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11535
30.14
31.05
982
0.91
246
0.39
0.08
0.05
0.01
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11338
222.17
222.97
898
0.80
339
1.69
0.43
0.02
0.17
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11157
229.58
230.14
865
0.56
277
0.39
1.35
0.03
0.08
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11333
213.18
214.4
860
1.22
709
9.67
0.23
0.02
0.25
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11343
100.97
101.91
845
0.94
901
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.05
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11167
91.9
92.48
827
0.58
197
2.57
0.27
0.05
0.08
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11330
102.84
103.37
878
0.53
291
2.07
0.30
0.05
0.08
LM41
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11526
116.97
119.04
870
2.07
577
2.32
0.18
0.01
0.10
LM41
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10529
9.05
9.63
598
0.58
118
6.75
1.11
0.05
0.01
LM41
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10991
127.66
128.51
574
0.85
221
1.34
0.15
0.05
0.07
LM41
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10766
120.43
121.41
574
0.98
200
8.28
0.27
0.05
0.11
LM41
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11332
200.05
201.36
868
1.31
288
0.35
0.14
0.05
0.04
LM41_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11329
182.66
183.22
784
0.56
305
0.36
0.07
0.05
0.01
LM41_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11534
226.52
227.3
855
0.78
727
0.86
0.16
0.05
0.13
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11539
126.67
127.19
837
0.52
882
6.39
0.14
0.03
0.29
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11339
124.42
125.41
835
0.99
239
0.64
0.11
0.05
0.14
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11167
131.33
131.96
818
0.63
1,394
1.79
0.41
0.17
0.24
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10955
124.46
125.48
672
1.02
245
0.96
0.13
0.05
0.02
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11159
111.27
112.54
636
1.27
324
7.64
1.07
0.38
0.03
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11162
109.71
113.33
613
3.62
661
3.08
0.66
0.17
0.03
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10756
165.04
165.8
571
0.76
1,582
4.36
0.51
1.66
0.15
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11144
158.5
159.27
569
0.77
162
21.00
0.38
0.04
0.01
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11535
84.62
85.12
948
0.50
315
0.66
0.19
0.05
0.03
LM41E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1527
84.39
85.41
1,075
1.02
205
0.74
0.11
0.05
0.09
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1719
99.32
99.83
1,056
0.51
238
0.67
0.07
0.01
0.03
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1370
101.67
103.04
1,037
1.37
794
1.85
0.09
0.05
0.14
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1517
89.59
90.09
989
0.50
353
0.25
0.07
0.05
0.01
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1518
93.43
94.42
974
0.99
398
5.01
0.98
0.05
0.09
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1754
62.37
63.49
952
1.12
807
9.80
0.47
0.05
0.06
LM41E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11340
103.6
105.03
829
1.43
267
0.79
0.07
0.01
0.03
LM41E3
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX1527
128.39
128.89
1,061
0.50
166
0.96
0.61
0.05
0.05
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11337
198.06
198.81
895
0.75
164
2.57
0.36
0.19
0.06
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11337
226.12
227.47
889
1.35
252
0.73
0.32
0.13
0.09
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX11157
183.16
183.68
879
0.52
269
0.58
0.08
0.03
0.09
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
ZKX10990
103.75
104.36
617
0.61
32
4.60
0.05
0.05
0.01
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
E
High-Grade Veins at the Production Zone
ZKX03X135
84.64
85.21
689
0.57
407
1.65
2.88
0.05
0.16
LM10
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X069
16.37
16.97
687
0.60
970
3.95
3.68
0.23
0.24
LM10
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X039
102.51
103.05
840
0.54
204
0.78
4.57
0.05
0.01
LM11E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X068
40.49
44.2
661
3.71
218
0.81
0.44
0.05
0.08
LM11E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X101
92.13
93.05
820
0.92
335
1.27
0.13
0.02
0.20
LM11E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11428
11.2
12.25
697
1.05
217
0.76
0.08
0.01
0.21
LM11E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X156
67.45
68.24
650
0.79
653
2.90
1.60
0.05
0.18
LM11E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X106
49.44
50.81
694
1.37
240
2.33
0.16
0.05
0.11
LM12
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11041
91.39
91.89
676
0.50
219
1.13
0.16
0.05
0.17
LM12
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X044
76.32
77.65
669
1.33
374
0.25
0.02
1.41
0.01
LM12
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0620
115.01
115.75
733
0.74
206
1.36
0.05
0.05
0.22
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0626
135.09
135.82
732
0.73
105
3.26
0.05
0.05
0.12
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX04X006
99.99
100.99
681
1.00
700
0.61
0.75
0.17
0.28
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X110
98.5
99.65
649
1.15
1,341
1.81
0.17
0.18
0.10
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X110
104.61
109.6
646
4.99
1,633
2.11
0.21
0.21
0.12
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X108
71.08
72.24
673
1.16
1,115
2.70
6.49
0.41
0.20
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X089
76.73
79.28
672
2.55
317
0.53
0.57
0.07
0.06
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X053
65.34
69.06
669
3.72
154
0.92
0.42
0.14
0.06
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0185
114.02
115.04
661
1.02
106
2.59
0.80
0.02
0.55
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X172
65.86
66.98
659
1.12
387
0.80
0.44
0.14
0.11
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X173
15.15
16.28
682
1.13
1,079
8.87
0.33
0.06
0.40
LM12_2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X052
84.15
85.19
678
1.04
755
10.08
0.20
0.11
0.34
LM12_2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X108
77
77.56
671
0.56
485
1.43
0.89
0.17
0.11
LM12_2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X117
20.94
24.27
640
3.33
251
2.60
0.42
0.18
0.05
LM12_5
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0738
32.18
33.24
627
1.06
735
0.59
0.32
0.18
0.12
LM12_5
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX09X072
38.86
40.1
627
1.24
283
1.44
0.70
0.24
0.63
LM12_5
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X019
159
162.7
711
3.70
665
3.52
0.40
0.05
0.29
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX10645
35.94
36.81
696
0.87
163
22.00
0.27
0.05
0.01
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X162
62.54
63.23
690
0.69
380
1.84
0.12
0.02
0.16
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X141
92.88
93.67
665
0.79
1,834
4.96
0.96
0.18
0.10
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0371
73.45
74.42
937
0.97
197
0.42
0.52
0.03
0.07
LM12E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0195
71.48
71.98
926
0.50
180
1.73
0.26
0.05
0.05
LM12E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X019
111.48
112.65
754
1.17
53
15.48
0.69
0.05
0.02
LM12E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X140
66.65
67.23
686
0.58
182
10.27
0.07
0.05
0.04
LM12E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X106
56.91
57.5
693
0.59
632
1.49
0.14
0.09
0.04
LM12a
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X110
136.15
136.66
630
0.51
226
0.72
0.22
0.10
0.09
LM12a
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X063
72.1
72.78
837
0.68
940
0.55
0.16
0.05
0.04
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11252
10.94
12.58
799
1.64
208
1.75
0.05
0.05
0.19
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0626
3.11
6.04
798
2.93
281
0.34
0.03
0.05
0.08
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0620
4.12
4.9
797
0.78
1,035
0.58
0.10
0.05
0.35
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11456
13.9
16.15
791
2.25
249
6.70
0.47
0.04
0.07
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11439
23.03
24.94
786
1.91
465
2.35
0.78
0.13
0.19
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX02X011
84.12
85.05
764
0.93
212
3.28
1.66
0.05
0.06
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X117
50.23
50.78
722
0.55
139
8.19
0.06
0.03
0.70
LM13W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX10996
114.88
115.75
834
0.87
896
1.98
0.19
0.05
0.64
LM14
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX04X003
24.27
24.86
732
0.59
408
1.69
0.21
0.01
0.17
LM14
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX04X008
65.9
78.82
686
12.92
982
5.36
0.34
0.36
0.07
LM14
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0684
99.5
100.25
662
0.75
410
6.06
2.44
3.98
0.09
LM14_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11454
16.01
17.53
642
1.52
73
4.15
0.19
0.02
0.01
LM14_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11431
106.62
107.4
663
0.78
405
3.89
0.11
0.10
0.01
LM14_3
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11248
59.85
60.99
637
1.14
329
0.54
0.19
0.05
0.03
LM14_3
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0469
94.72
97.68
728
2.96
291
1.00
0.43
0.03
0.21
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0668
82.47
83.58
716
1.11
374
0.62
0.25
0.02
0.25
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0274
80.37
81.27
697
0.90
746
2.25
1.55
0.03
0.18
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX4221
79.12
84.57
563
5.45
243
0.78
0.22
0.05
0.05
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X101
14.7
15.26
840
0.56
116
2.98
0.07
0.03
0.01
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X102
22.68
23.18
832
0.50
182
2.33
0.02
0.20
0.01
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11428
82.77
84.1
681
1.33
334
0.70
0.44
0.12
0.10
LM19_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11033
31.73
32.31
583
0.58
935
4.61
0.26
0.13
0.15
LM19_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11034
35.68
36.28
575
0.60
459
2.52
0.52
0.09
0.12
LM19_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X076
135.01
138.35
531
3.34
1,698
0.42
0.07
0.66
0.11
LM19_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX10820
64.74
65.7
671
0.96
1,834
1.60
0.10
0.05
0.01
LM19W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11606
36.32
38.1
736
1.78
1,033
6.86
0.08
0.14
0.16
LM19W1E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X014
94.95
95.96
681
1.01
364
2.21
0.11
0.01
0.03
LM19W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11456
117.28
118.15
725
0.87
514
5.02
0.20
0.04
0.41
LM19Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11439
130.94
131.78
715
0.84
303
2.02
0.09
0.05
0.53
LM19Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX01X044
41.85
43.93
726
2.08
201
0.61
1.44
0.02
0.10
LM19Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0371
42.29
42.83
952
0.54
189
8.32
0.10
0.03
0.02
LM20
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX07X097
70.83
71.43
817
0.60
214
0.98
1.77
0.17
0.02
LM20
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX09X094
101.46
102.24
579
0.78
172
1.92
0.10
0.11
0.11
LM20
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX09X071
57.7
59.44
647
1.74
70
3.77
0.05
0.05
0.02
LM20_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0740
59.03
60.7
618
1.67
376
0.15
0.02
0.01
0.01
LM20_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X162
75.07
75.62
689
0.55
739
8.68
1.24
0.21
0.13
LM20W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X163
88.67
89.96
661
1.29
356
0.08
0.03
0.82
0.12
LM20W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX12815
161.62
164.88
658
3.26
337
4.42
0.71
0.15
0.05
LM25
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX12818
41.53
42.67
910
1.14
495
0.10
0.05
0.05
0.05
LM25W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0287
30.98
32.3
913
1.32
272
0.64
0.06
0.01
0.02
LM25W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11418
53.08
53.95
623
0.87
156
7.20
0.15
0.11
0.94
LM27
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11012
71.74
75.3
679
3.56
485
5.50
1.12
0.40
0.11
LM30
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X133
99.76
101.79
662
2.03
252
0.54
0.11
0.01
0.01
LM30
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11418
48.74
49.35
626
0.61
827
7.59
0.31
0.12
0.72
LM30
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11450
52.47
53.7
614
1.23
311
7.26
0.17
0.05
0.57
LM30
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11242
100.3
101.48
631
1.18
787
1.94
0.26
0.01
0.12
LM32
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11242
21.1
22.82
646
1.72
277
1.55
0.47
0.01
0.09
LM32E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11249
18.35
19.49
643
1.14
433
4.18
0.52
0.05
0.14
LM32E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11241
23.78
25.58
637
1.80
4,738
2.12
1.33
0.19
0.64
LM32E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11248
71.69
72.83
635
1.14
282
0.60
0.58
0.05
0.11
LM32E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11453
82.61
83.2
599
0.59
340
11.32
0.12
0.07
0.03
LM32E
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11249
44.38
45.72
634
1.34
574
4.13
0.13
0.05
0.17
LM32E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11248
122.46
123.51
625
1.05
922
6.37
1.92
0.05
0.28
LM32E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0947
106.45
107.31
670
0.86
394
0.18
0.02
0.05
0.16
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX1727
84.44
85.2
573
0.76
28
6.60
0.12
0.05
0.16
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX09X016
22.01
23.42
818
1.41
456
0.24
0.09
0.05
0.01
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX09X069
34.87
35.73
808
0.86
157
2.35
0.08
0.09
0.02
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X099
18.24
19.46
891
1.22
395
1.21
0.12
0.05
0.17
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX10317
129.9
130.41
725
0.51
1,730
2.29
2.31
0.02
0.17
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0255
27.44
28.64
695
1.20
554
1.60
0.66
0.03
0.13
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11439
166.99
167.81
692
0.82
247
0.57
0.16
0.05
0.26
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX03X121
83.23
83.96
684
0.73
174
1.87
0.08
0.01
0.32
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X014
147.35
148.56
671
1.21
186
2.98
0.84
0.05
0.03
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX00X078
75.65
76.83
661
1.18
80
4.95
0.02
0.05
0.01
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11262
1.14
1.78
649
0.64
229
1.08
0.33
0.05
0.01
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11032
152.81
153.39
622
0.58
205
1.02
0.11
0.16
0.04
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX11241
83.63
84.22
606
0.59
533
0.63
1.09
0.05
0.18
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX0548
153.55
154.1
574
0.55
173
1.07
0.22
0.05
0.07
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
ZKX05X076
147.87
148.99
519
1.12
225
3.39
0.08
0.05
0.11
NA
Ag-Pb-Zn
P
Note : [NA] No vein id has been assigned
Quality Control
Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province , China , 226 km northeast of Beijing , the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou , Henan Province , China , and SGS in Tianjin, China . All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.
Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.4 m to more than 1 m , depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ( Ying Lab ) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province , China . The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.
A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.
The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.
Guoliang Ma , P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'') and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this news release and for the purpose of any future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. There were no limitations on the Qualified Persons' verification process. Silvercorp is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .
