Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share

Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc.)

Trading Symbol

TSX: SVM

NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2025, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 12, 2025. 

The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on several factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-us0-0125-per-share-302608953.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CATSX:SVMNYSEAMERICAN:SVM
SVM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals

China’s Largest Primary Silver Producer

China’s Largest Primary Silver Producer Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Axiom Exploration Group Initiates Xcite Helicopter-Borne TDEM Survey Over NAM's Sentinel Antimony Property, Newfoundland, NAM Monitors Fintech Solutions to Enhance Market Transparency

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Related News

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

silver investing

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Energy Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Energy Investing

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration