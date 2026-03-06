Silvercorp Announces Filing of MRE for the Tulkubash/Kyzyltash Gold Projects, Kyrgyzstan

Silvercorp Announces Filing of MRE for the Tulkubash/Kyzyltash Gold Projects, Kyrgyzstan

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc.)

Trading Symbol:  TSX/NYSE American: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces the filing of its updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Chaarat Gold Projects (the "Projects") in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tulkubash And Kyzyltash Chaarat Gold Project Republic Of Kyrgyzstan" (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is effective October 15, 2025.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and can be found on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was prepared by the Company's Technical Services department consisting of Ms. Lei Xue, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Dr. Donovan Pienaar, Ph.D., M.Sc., MBA, under the supervision of Guoliang Ma (P.Geo.), and Alex Zhang (P.Geo.) who serve as the Company's qualified persons as defined under NI 43-101. The specific sections for which each qualified person is responsible is outlined in the Technical Report. All such qualified persons have reviewed the technical content relevant to the sections of the Technical Report for which they are responsible and have approved its dissemination.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company who is the designated qualified person for the Company.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver, President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-filing-of-mre-for-the-tulkubashkyzyltash-gold-projects-kyrgyzstan-302707302.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/06/c5542.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CCtsx:svmNYSEAMERICAN:SVM
SVM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals

China’s Largest Primary Silver Producer

China’s Largest Primary Silver Producer Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump

gold investing

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

gold investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

silver investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Cycle Still Early, Big Money Ready to Buy

gold investing

Venezuela Gold Set for US Market in Brokered Deal

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing