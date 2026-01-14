Silver Storm Commences 6,000 Metre Drilling Campaign at La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTC: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce the commencement of underground drilling at its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (the " La Parrilla Complex "), located 76 kilometres southeast of Durango, Mexico.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114030080/en/
Figure 1: La Parrilla Surface Exploration Targets
Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented, "The Silver Storm team is excited to have drilling underway again at La Parrilla. This initial phase is designed to support the current internal mine plan by increasing the Indicated and Inferred Resource base, as we advance toward the potential restart of operations at La Parrilla in the second quarter of 2026. The team is also planning surface exploration programs to be initiated in 2026 on seven target areas within the La Parrilla concessions."
The 6,000 metre (" m ") underground drilling program will focus on exploration step-out and infill drilling in support of the development anticipated by the Company at the Quebradillas, San Marcos, and Rosarios mines in the La Parrilla Complex.
- Quebradillas Mine – 3,500 m of drilling on the C460, C550, Norte Sur, La Estrella, and San Nicolas Zones. The C460 Zone is comprised of a sulphide replacement body concordant to bedding, striking NNW over a known strike length of 460 m, vertical extent of 500 m, with a thickness of up to 8.5 m. Drilling will test the southern strike and depth extension of C460. The C550, Norte Sur, La Estrella, and San Nicolas Zones are sulphide-bearing fault veins and breccias often with replacement bodies developed on the footwall and hanging wall of the fault zone. Drilling will explore the strike and downdip extensions of these zones (Figure 2).
- San Marcos Mine – 1,000 m of drilling on the San Marcos and C1100 Zones. The San Marcos Zone is comprised of fault-vein oxide mineralization, striking NNW over a known strike length of 700 m, vertical extent of 350 m, with a thickness of up to 17 m. It is the main source of oxide mineralization. Drilling will be focused on the near surface and middle levels of the mine. The C1100 Zone is comprised of sulphide-bearing fault-vein mineralization, striking NW over a known strike length of 500 m, vertical extent of 430 m, with a thickness of up to 1.5 m. Drilling will test the zone at depth below historical development (Figure 3).
- Rosarios Mine – 1,500 m of drilling on the Rosarios and RRFW Zones. The Rosarios Zone is comprised of fault-vein sulphide mineralization developed as stockwork or replacement zones on the footwall and hanging wall of the vein. Rosarios strikes WNW over a known strike length of 1.75 kilometres, vertical extent of 900 m, with a thickness of up to 14 m. Drilling will be focused on the central and western extensions of the zone. The RRFW Zones are 5 subparallel fault structures lying within the western footwall of the Rosarios Zone that are generally characterized by sulphide breccias and replacement zones, which have known strike lengths varying from 150 to 490 m over vertical extents between 200 to 270 m (Figure 4).
An additional 4,000 m of drilling has been proposed as a follow-up to this initial program, as mine development progresses following the potential restart of operations. The Company looks forward to sharing the results of this initial phase of drilling as soon as the assay results are available.
The geology team is in the process of planning surface exploration and drilling programs on the Rosarios – C340 West Extension, 14 Marcos, La Ilusion – Argenis, Quebradillas Open Pit, San Marcos North, San Marcos – Vacas Gap, and Vacas South targets (Figure 1). Further information on these surface exploration programs will be provided when planning and permitting are finalized.
Qualified Person
In accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Bruce Robbins, PGeo, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited the future exploration and drilling performance, the ability to increase the Indicated and Inferred Resource base, the timing and completion of an updated technical report for La Parrilla Complex, and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla Complex back into operation.
In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) have applied several material assumptions, including that the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, the ability of contractors hired by the Company to complete their work on-time, on-budget, and within the technical specifications required in their contracts; management's ability to execute its business strategy, no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla, and that the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, and any related production decisions are largely based on internal Company data and reports from previous operations and have not been supported by mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery, and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.
Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.
Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114030080/en/
For additional information:
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca