Silver North Intersects 4.41 metres of 1,669 g/t Silver, 0.34 g/t Gold, 3.33% Lead and 2.00% Zinc in Step Out Drilling at the Haldane Silver Property, Yukon

(TheNewswire)
• Hosted within 12.16 m (10.67 m estimated true width (TW)) intersection of 727 g/t silver from 241 m in HLD26-41, one of the highest-grade intersections to date at Haldane
◦ Individual samples within interval returned 4,910 g/t silver over 0.30 m (TW) and 6,610 g/t silver over 0.41 m (TW)
• Discovery of new blind vein up hole of the Main Fault encountered in HLD26-40 returned 0.80 m (0.58 m TW) of 1,985 g/t silver, 0.49 g/t gold, 5.68% lead and 0.15% zinc potentially indicating presence of a new vein target
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 14, 2026 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) "Silver North" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received results from the first three holes of 24 holes drilled in 2026 at its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. Results include 4.41 m (3.87 m estimated true width (TW)) averaging 1,669 gt silver, 0.34 gt gold, 3.33% lead and 2.00% zinc within a larger 12.16 m (10.67 m TW) intersection of 727 gt silver, 0.31 gt gold, 3.20% lead and 2.05% zinc from 241 metres down hole in HLD25-41. A total of 24 holes (totalling 6,169 metres) were completed in the 2026 program, focussing on expanding silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization along strike and downdip at the Main Fault target. The road-accessible 8,579-hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT, adjacent to Hecla Mining's producing Keno Hill Silver Mine property, and hosts numerous occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins resembling the ore-bearing veins being mined at Keno Hill.
"The Main Fault continues to deliver strong silver grades over wide intersections, with HLD26-41 rivalling last year's hole 31 as the best hole drilled to date at Haldane," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "We continue to see significant room for expansion of the Main Fault Target as the host structure remains strong in all directions. We know from other deposits in the district that mineralization can be variable, so it is very encouraging to see continued high grades as we move southwest from HLD25-31. We are also encouraged by the opportunity for new discoveries as evidenced by the intersection of previously unknown vein mineralization approximately 120 m up hole of the Main Fault that returned 0.58 m true width of 1,985 g/t silver. We have work to do to determine the exact significance of this intersection and where it can be targeted for further follow-up. We are looking forward to receiving results of the remaining 21 holes through Q4 of 2026."
HLD26-39 and 40 tested the Main Zone downdip of HLD25-31, the deepest hole drilled at this target prior to 2026. Both holes intersected a robust host structure, with strong siderite gangue mineralization. HLD26-41 intersected the Main Fault 34 m updip and 40 m along strike to the southwest from HLD25-31. Figure 1 shows a plan view of drill hole locations at the Main Fault target. Cross-sections for each hole can be found in Figures 2,3 and 4. A long section depicting the Main Fault can be found in Figure 5. A table of drill hole collar data can be found on the Company's website.
Hole HLD26-41 intersected the Main Fault over a very robust 16.20 m TW at a depth of 240.59 m and returned 524 g/t AgEq over the entire structure. This hole is very strongly mineralized within siderite veins, breccias and stockworks, returning 12.16 m (10.67 m TW) averaging 727 g/t silver, 0.31 g/t gold, 3.20% lead and 2.05% zinc (776 g/t AgEq) from 241.09 m down hole. Several highlight sub intervals exhibit very high grade silver mineralization such as 1,669 g/t silver over 3.87 m TW from 243.09 m depth. Two intersections within this interval returned 0.30 m TW of 4,910 g/t silver and 6,640 g/t silver over 0.41 m TW. Higher silver grades in HLD26-41 are associated with relatively lower concentrations of galena, suggesting the presence of silver bearing sulphosalts that, in some cases, appear to be associated with finely colloform banded and variably coloured siderite veining (dark grey – light beige, see Photo 1).
HLD26-40 tested the Main Fault structure approximately 80 metres downdip and 20 metres along strike to the southwest of HLD25-31. The structure is interpreted to be 5.44 m wide (3.95 m TW) starting at 326.68 m down hole. The entire structure presents as one massive siderite – calcite – galena – sphalerite – pyrite vein and averages 277 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t gold, 6.16% lead, 0.88% zinc (388 g/t AgEq) as seen in Photo 2. A sub-interval of 2.94 m (2.13 m TW) averages 507 g/t silver, 0.36 g/t gold, 11.30% lead and 1.60% zinc (709 g/t AgEq). Interestingly, an oxidized zone of rubble core with clots of galena returned 1,985 g/t silver, 0.49 g/t gold 0.69% zinc over 0.80 m from 204.30 m down hole, or about 120 m up hole from the Main Fault. Due to the rubbly nature of the core, it was not possible to measure an orientation for this mineralization, but its presence warrants further investigation of a potentially new vein target in the Main Fault hangingwall.
In HLD26-39, the Main Fault structure was intersected approximately 50 m downdip of HLD25-31 and is interpreted to be approximately 12 m wide (TW) containing two zones of siderite veining and breccia separated by 4 m of fault influenced phyllitic quartzite within an overall strong structural zone. The entire structure averaged 35 g/t silver, 0.35% lead and 0.40% zinc. The upper intersection measured 2.30 m (1.47 m TW) averaging 84 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t gold, 0.34% lead and 1.00% zinc (110 g/t AgEq) from 287.40 m down hole. The lower intersection consisted of 2.62 m (1.67 m TW) of 150 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t gold, 1.78% lead and 1.22% zinc (199 g/t AgEq) from 293.70 m down hole.
Table: 2026 Drilling – Significant Results HLD26-39, 40 and 41
|
Hole
|
Target
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Est. True Width (m)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Pb (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
Ag (g/t) Eq1
|
HLD26-39
|
Main
|
287.40
|
296.32
|
8.92
|
5.69
|
69
|
0.11
|
0.65
|
0.69
|
93
|
incl
|
287.40
|
289.70
|
2.30
|
1.47
|
84
|
0.17
|
0.34
|
1.00
|
110
|
and incl
|
293.70
|
296.32
|
2.62
|
1.67
|
150
|
0.17
|
1.78
|
1.22
|
199
|
HLD26-40
|
Main
|
204.30
|
205.10
|
0.80
|
0.58
|
1985
|
0.49
|
5.68
|
0.15
|
1956
|
326.68
|
332.12
|
5.44
|
3.95
|
277
|
0.21
|
6.16
|
0.88
|
388
|
incl
|
326.68
|
329.62
|
2.94
|
2.13
|
507
|
0.36
|
11.30
|
1.60
|
709
|
incl
|
327.57
|
327.97
|
0.40
|
0.29
|
2020
|
1.48
|
26.39
|
3.37
|
2457
|
HLD26-41
|
Main
|
241.09
|
253.25
|
12.16
|
10.67
|
727
|
0.31
|
3.20
|
2.05
|
776
|
incl
|
243.09
|
247.50
|
4.41
|
3.87
|
1669
|
0.34
|
3.33
|
2.00
|
1646
|
incl
|
243.45
|
243.79
|
0.34
|
0.30
|
4910
|
0.93
|
5.81
|
0.18
|
4676
|
and incl
|
245.93
|
246.40
|
0.47
|
0.41
|
6640
|
1.06
|
6.98
|
3.59
|
6352
1Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming typical recoveries based on metallurgical studies conducted on a range of analogous vein deposits and are not necessarily reflective of metallurgy on the property. No metallurgical work has been reported on the property. The recoveries used are 92% silver, 70% gold, 88% lead and 70% zinc. The silver – equivalent formula: using the formula: ((35 * silver (g/t)*0.92 / 31.1035) + (3000 * gold (g/t)*0.70 / 31.1035) + (1.00 * 2204 * lead %*0.88/100) + (1.20 * 2204 * zinc %*0.70/100)) *(31.1035 / 35). Metal price assumptions are US$35/oz silver, US$3,000/oz gold, US$1.00/lb lead and US$1.20/lb zinc.
Figure 1 – Main Fault Drill Plan Map
Figure 2 – HLD26-39 Cross-section
Figure 3 – HLD26-40 Cross-section
Figure 4 – HLD26-41 Cross-section
Figure 5 – Main Zone Long Section
Photo 1 – Variably banded siderite - HLD26-41, 254.84 - 255.04 m.
Photo 2 – HLD26-40 Main Fault intersection. Massive siderite – calcite – galena – sphalerite – pyrite vein.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Where samples were taken, drill core was sawn in half, with one half being sent for analysis and the remaining half kept in the core box for record. Duplicate samples, standard reference materials and blanks were inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream. Drill core was sawn and bagged, with bagged samples being grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number.
Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits were then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations were completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis was performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that returned overlimit values for lead or zinc were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62). Samples that returned greater than 50 ppm silver were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62), while samples that then returned greater than 300 ppm silver were further finished by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g subsample (Ag-GRA21).
All results have passed the QA/QC screening by the lab. Hardline Exploration Ltd, of Smithers, BC is executing and managing the Haldane Project. Hardline utilized a quality control and quality assurance protocol for the drill core sampling, including blank, duplicate, and standard reference samples.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
Fax: (888) 889-4874
To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
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