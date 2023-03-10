The Conversation (0)
Sierra Metals
TSX:SMT
Sierra Metals Inc is a precious and base metals producer in Peru and Mexico. The company acquires, explores, extracts, and produces mineral concentrates consisting of silver, copper, lead, zinc and gold. Sierra has interests in the Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and the Bolivar and Cusi Mines, Mexico. The majority of the revenue comes from selling the mineral concentrates to its customers in Peru.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.