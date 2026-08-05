Shopify Delivers Big: 30%+ Growth Across GMV, Revenue, Gross Profit, and Free Cash Flow

Shopify Delivers Big: 30%+ Growth Across GMV, Revenue, Gross Profit, and Free Cash Flow

Shopify (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Shopify achieved 34% revenue growth (33% in constant currency) and 18% free cash flow margins.

"This was a monster quarter: more than 30% growth in GMV AND revenue AND gross profit AND free cash flow," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. "We power every kind of business, and with AI, we're expanding what's possible for all of them. No one else comes close."

"GMV growth accelerated on top of last year's already strong Q2 with solid results across all merchant sizes, channels, and geographies. Alongside this momentum, we continue to drive operating leverage, which flowed through to 18% free cash flow margins. Broad-based, consistent, and compounding growth with financial discipline; that's exactly the model that we've been building," said Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer.

Selected Business Performance Information(1)
(In US $ millions, except percentages)

    Three months ended
 		 
    June 30, 2026
 		  June 30, 2025
 		 
  GMV 115,567     87,837    
               
  MRR 221     185    
               
  Revenue 3,583     2,680    
               
  Gross profit 1,708     1,302    
               
  Operating income 488     291    
               
  Free cash flow 654     422    
               
               
  YoY revenue growth rate 34 %   31 %  
               
  Free cash flow margin 18 %   16 %  
               
(1)
 See endnotes below for definitions of GMV and MRR and additional information on constant currency, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this press release. Please refer to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for additional information on the presentation of cash flows in 2026 and 2025.
               

2026 Outlook

The outlook that follows supersedes all prior financial outlook statements made by Shopify, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify's control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" at the end of this press release.

For the third quarter of 2026, we expect:

  • Revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;
  • Gross profit dollars to grow at a mid-to-high twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be 33% to 34%;
  • Stock-based compensation to be $150 million; and
  • Free cash flow margin to be in the high-teens to low-twenties.

Quarterly Conference Call

Shopify's management team will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results today, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at www.Shopify.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Shopify's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis, will be available on Shopify's website at www.Shopify.com and will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, SKIMS, Supreme, and Vuori.

For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

CONTACT INVESTORS: Shane Kleinstein CONTACT MEDIA: Ben McConaghy
  Director, Investor Relations   Director, Communications
  IR@Shopify.com   press@Shopify.com
 

Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In US $ millions)

    Three months ended
  
    June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025  
  Revenues        
  Subscription solutions 802   656  
  Merchant solutions 2,781   2,024  
    3,583   2,680  
  Cost of revenues        
  Subscription solutions 163   121  
  Merchant solutions 1,712   1,257  
    1,875   1,378  
  Gross profit 1,708   1,302  
  Operating expenses        
  Sales and marketing 498   415  
  Research and development 445   394  
  General and administrative 136   122  
  Transaction and loan losses 141   80  
  Total operating expenses 1,220   1,011  
  Operating income 488   291  
  Net other income, including taxes(2) 1,014   615  
  Net Income 1,502   906  
  less: equity investments, marked to market, net of taxes 1,063   568  
  Net income excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 439   338  
           
(2)
 		Net other income, including taxes includes interest income, gains and losses on equity and other investments, foreign exchange gains and losses, and our provision for income taxes.
   
(3)
 		Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure which is reconciled at the end of this press release. This measure excludes the impact of any gains or losses on our equity investments in third parties. Shopify believes this measure provides useful information to investors given that valuations of third parties in public and private markets are outside of our control, and therefore, fluctuations in those valuations are not relevant to the fundamentals of our business and have little analytical or predictive value regarding our ability to drive operational results. This measure does not have a standardized meaning under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share are available in the Financial Supplemental posted on www.Shopify.com/investors.
   
Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.
 

Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In US $ millions)

    June 30, 2026   December 31, 2025  
  Assets        
  Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents 1,656   1,545  
  Marketable securities 3,291   4,233  
  Trade and other receivables, net 466   500  
  Loans and merchant cash advances, net 2,184   1,784  
  Other current assets 219   234  
    7,816   8,296  
  Long-term assets        
  Long-term assets(4) 195   210  
  Deferred tax assets 30   33  
  Long-term investments 525   975  
  Equity and other investments 4,854   4,582  
  Equity method investment 559   602  
  Goodwill 491   491  
    6,654   6,893  
  Total assets 14,470   15,189  
  Liabilities and shareholders' equity        
  Liabilities        
  Accounts payable 575   570  
  Deferred tax liabilities 79   55  
  Other liabilities(5) 1,132   1,091  
    1,786   1,716  
  Shareholders' equity 12,684   13,473  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 14,470   15,189  
           
(4)
 		Long-term assets includes Property and equipment, net, Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, Intangible assets, net, and Other long-term assets.
   
(5)
 		Other liabilities includes Accrued liabilities, Current and Long-term Deferred revenue, and Operating lease liabilities.
   
Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.
   

Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In US $ millions)

    Three months ended
  
    June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025  
  Cash flows from operating activities            
  Net income for the period 1,502     906    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
  Amortization and depreciation 7     8    
  Stock-based compensation 128     113    
  Impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements     10    
  Provision for transaction and loan losses 94     44    
  Deferred income tax recovery 165     98    
  Revenue related to non-cash consideration (13 )   (12 )  
  Net gain on equity and other investments (1,250 )   (682 )  
  Net loss on equity method investment 22     24    
  Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 4     (46 )  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1 )   (35 )  
  Net cash provided by operating activities 658     428    
  Cash flows from investing activities        
  Purchases of property and equipment (4 )   (6 )  
  Purchases of marketable securities (654 )   (1,464 )  
  Maturities of marketable securities 1,450     1,464    
  Purchases and originations of loans and merchant cash advances(6) (1,584 )   (944 )  
  Repayments and sales of loans and merchant cash advances(6) 1,417     767    
  Purchases of equity and other investments (55 )   (71 )  
  Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired        
  Other 1     2    
  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 571     (252 )  
  Cash flows from financing activities        
  Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3     44    
  Repurchases of common stock (1,420 )      
  Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,417 )   44    
  Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4 )   13    
  Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (192 )   233    
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,848     1,309    
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period 1,656     1,542    
               
(6)
 		Starting in April 2026, the cash flows associated with merchant cash advances are presented within investing cash flows rather than operating cash flows on a basis consistent with loans, given the similar nature of the underlying lending activities. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the changes described above resulted in a net cash use of $37 million presented in Investing activities after consideration of repayments and purchases and originations.
               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(In US $ millions, except percentages)

The following table illustrates how Free cash flow is calculated in this press release:

  Three months ended
  
  June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025  
Net cash provided by operating activities(6) 658     428    
less: capital expenditures(7) (4 )   (6 )  
Free cash flow 654     422    
Revenue 3,583     2,680    
Free cash flow margin 18 %   16 %  
             

Net Income Excluding the Impact of Equity Investments Reconciliation
(In US $ millions)

The following table illustrates how Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is calculated in this press release:

    Three months ended
  
    June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025  
  Net Income 1,502   906  
  less: equity investments, marked to market, net of taxes 1,063   568  
  Net income        
  excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 439   338  
           
(7) Capital expenditures is equivalent to the amount included in "Purchases of property and equipment" on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the reported period.
           

Constant Currency Analysis
(In US $ millions, except percentages)

The following table converts our GMV, revenues, gross profit, and operating income using the comparative period's monthly average exchange rates. We have provided the below disclosure as we believe it presents a clear comparison of our period-to-period operating results by removing the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance. The table below and our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations disclosure are supplements to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (excluding GMV).

  Three months ended June 30,
  
  GMV   Revenue   Subscription
solutions
revenue		   Merchant
solutions
revenue		   Gross
profit		   Operating
income		  
2025 as reported 87,837     2,680     656     2,024     1,302     291    
2026 as reported 115,567     3,583     802     2,781     1,708     488    
Percentage change YoY 32 %   34 %   22 %   37 %   31 %   68 %  
Constant currency impact 1,149     16     3     44     12     11    
Percentage change YoY constant currency 30 %   33 %   22 %   35 %   30 %   64 %  
 

Regulatory Disclosures and Forward-looking Statements

Advisory Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements related to Shopify's financial outlook, such as expected revenue and expenses for the next fiscal quarter, Shopify's expectations regarding its ability to support merchants as they scale, and Shopify's expectations regarding the development of emerging technologies, including AI. These statements can be identified by words such as "will" and "expect" and are based on Shopify's current projections and expectations about future events and financial results. Known and unknown risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain expected growth and manage expenses, the impact of changes in economic conditions and consumer spending in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and globally, the impact of measures that affect international trade, including tariffs, the adoption and impact of emerging technologies such as AI, our reliance on third-party providers to deliver services, a cyberattack or security breach, and serious errors or defects in software or hardware. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are set out in Shopify's Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" and other filings made with US and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to management on the date hereof and represent management's beliefs regarding future events, projections, and financial trends, which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are provided to give additional information about management's expectations and beliefs and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Shopify undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Endnotes:
Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, represents the total dollar value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform including certain apps and channels for which a revenue-sharing arrangement is in place in the period, net of refunds, and inclusive of shipping and handling, duty, and value-added taxes.

Monthly Recurring Revenue, or MRR, is the aggregate value of all subscription plans, excluding variable platform fees, in effect on the last day of the period, assuming merchants maintain their subscription the following month and is used by management as a directional indicator of subscription solutions revenue going forward.

Free cash flow and free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled in the non-GAAP reconciliation within this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Shopify believes free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful information to help investors and others understand our operating results and the performance of our business in the same manner as management. Shopify does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP free cash flow margin because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ShopifySHOPtsx:shopNASDAQ:SHOP
SHOP
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") today provided an update on the development of the Company's 100% owned flagship Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") and Pine Cove mill and tailings facility ("Pine Cove" or the "Mill"),... Keep Reading...
Proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals Limited by Central Asia Metals PLC for A$232 million

Proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals Limited by Central Asia Metals PLC for A$232 million

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO... Keep Reading...
New Zealand Fast-Track Permitting And A Positive PEA Land On The Same Reefton Goldfield Asset

New Zealand Fast-Track Permitting And A Positive PEA Land On The Same Reefton Goldfield Asset

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. A 100%-owned underground gold-antimony starter mine in the historic Reefton Goldfield, with a positive PEA reporting US$42M base-case after-tax NPV5%, a Fast-Track Referral filed under New Zealand's one-stop-shop regime, approximately C$38 million in cash, and... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Submits Fast-Track Referral Application for Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Submits Fast-Track Referral Application for Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the submission of its Fast-Track Referral application for the Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, marking a key milestone in the Company's transition from... Keep Reading...
Amex Delivers a Positive Feasibility Study for Development of the Perron Gold Mine

Amex Delivers a Positive Feasibility Study for Development of the Perron Gold Mine

Feasibility Phase 1 Highlights Gold production to average 147,000 oz per year over the 5 years of commercial Phase 1 production at an All in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of USD$910/oz AuProjected Post-Tax IRR of 114.6% and Post-Tax NPV5 of CAD$1.13 billion generated from a Cumulative Undiscounted... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina Announces $220 Million of New Debt Facilities Closed at Cauchari-Olaroz

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-PROS+ Clinical Study in Prostate Cancer

Miivo Provides Corporate Update on Its Launch of Its AI CFO Products

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces $220 Million of New Debt Facilities Closed at Cauchari-Olaroz

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 12.2m Grading 1.25 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada East

base metals investing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

base metals investing

$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update