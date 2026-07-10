Sherritt Announces Revocation of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Sherritt Announces Revocation of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S,OTC:SHERF) today announced that, further to its news release on June 25, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") previously placed on the Corporation's securities on May 21, 2026 as a result of the Corporation's failure to file its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related officer certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (the "Q1 2026 Filings"). The Q1 2026 Filings were filed by Sherritt on June 25, 2026.

With the revocation of the FFCTO, trading in the Corporation's securities through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange resumed earlier today.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Leveraging its technical expertise and decades of experience in critical minerals processing, Sherritt is committed to expanding domestic refining capacity and reducing reliance on foreign sources. The Corporation operates a strategically important refinery in Alberta, Canada, recognized as the only significant cobalt refinery and one of just three nickel refineries in North America.

Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release may constitute "forward -looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words).

All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information, are forward-looking statements.

The Corporation cautions readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, continued risks related to Sherritt's operations in Cuba and future actions taken by the U.S. government toward Cuba, including with respect to the Executive Order; level of liquidity of Sherritt, including access to capital and financing; the risk to or loss of Sherritt's entitlements to future distributions (including pursuant to the Cobalt Swap) from the Moa JV; the inability of the Corporation to comply with debt restrictions and covenants; the inability of the Corporation to comply with the listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange or another recognized stock exchange; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to enforce legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; uncertainty regarding the interpretation and/or application of the applicable laws in foreign jurisdictions; tax risks; political, economic and other risks of foreign operations; security market fluctuations and price volatility; risks related to environmental liabilities including liability for reclamation costs, tailings facility failures and toxic gas releases; compliance with applicable environment, health and safety legislation and other associated matters; risks associated with governmental regulations regarding climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks relating to community relations; maintaining social license to grow and operate; risks associated with the operation of large projects generally; the ability to replace depleted mineral reserves; risks associated with the Corporation's joint venture partners; risks associated with mining, processing and refining activities; reliance on key personnel and skilled workers; risks related to the Corporation's corporate structure; foreign exchange and pricing risks; credit risks; future market access; interest rate changes; risks in obtaining insurance; uncertainties in labour relations; legal contingencies; risks related to the Corporation's accounting policies; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to obtain government permits; failure to comply with, or changes to, applicable government regulations. The key risks and uncertainties should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the "Managing Risk" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 23, 2026 for the period ending December 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

sherritt international S:CC tsx:s battery metals investing
S:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sherritt International

Sherritt International

Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 14, 2026, it has closed the previously announced... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its second quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Phase 2 of its Three-Phase Integrated Purification Platform for the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") silica sand district in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, following completion of the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces up to $15 Million Convertible Security Financing with Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/Stonex

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces up to $15 Million Convertible Security Financing with Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/Stonex

HIGHLIGHTSC$15 million financing with The Lind Partners: C$2.0 million initial tranche plus up to C$13.0 million of optional follow-on capital24-month initial tranche term with six-month repayment holiday and monthly repayments thereafterFixed conversion price of C$0.66 (10% premium to... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement as announced on June 8, 2026 in the amount of 34,536,282 units (the "Units") at a price of... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its recent Uranium Ore Delivery Program from the Sunday Mine Complex to Energy Fuel's White Mesa Mill in Blanding, Utah. For further details... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Related News

precious metals investing

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

base metals investing

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

uranium investing

Australia and India Finalize Uranium Trade Deal

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

base metals investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

gold investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026