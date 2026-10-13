Shattuck Labs Announces Two Poster Presentations at UEG Week 2026

Shattuck Labs Announces Two Poster Presentations at UEG Week 2026

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck or the Company) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potential first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026, taking place October 17–20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Details

Format: Moderated poster presentation
Title: Development and Characterization of SL-846: A Half-Life Extended, Dual-Receptor (DR3 x IL23RA) Targeting Bispecific Antibody
Presenter: Mahmud Hussain, Ph.D., Director, R&D of Shattuck Labs
Date/Time: October 19, 2026; 1:00–2:00 p.m. CEST

Format: ePoster presentation
Title: Soluble TL1A/Anti-TL1A Immune Complexes Induce De Novo Production of TL1A and Induce Anti-Drug Antibodies That Cross-Bind Approved IBD Antibodies
Presenter: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Shattuck Labs
Date/Time: October 17–20, 2026 (available for viewing throughout the congress)

The posters will be available under Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.shattucklabs.com following the congress.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

STTKnasdaq:sttk
STTK
The Conversation (0)
Shattuck Labs Inc.

Shattuck Labs Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

Related News

base metals investing

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

base metals investing

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

Heliostar Submits Environmental Permit Applications for Ana Paula

base metals investing

Getty Copper Expands Drill Program to Over 20,000 Metres Following Strong Getty South Results