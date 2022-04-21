The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you
MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
Class Period: May 1, 2020 - February 2, 2022
Allegations against MP include that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022
Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022
Allegations against VRT include that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Allegations against AUPH include that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
