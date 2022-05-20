Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27533&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Allegations against AUPH include that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LILM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=27533&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2022
Class Period: March 30, 2021 - March 14, 2022

Allegations against LILM include that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/axsome-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27533&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022
Class Period: December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022

Allegations against AXSM include that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong, Friday, May 20, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702170/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-AUPH-LILM-AXSM-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV NTRA MULN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=27532&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Presents Results from the Two-Year AURORA 2 Continuation Study at the 2022 European Renal Association Congress

Use of LUPKYNIS was safe and well tolerated in patients for up to three years of treatment, with no new safety signals

In AURORA 2, long-term treatment with LUPKYNIS led to a clinically relevant preservation of kidney function in LN patients

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lawsuits Filed Against ABBV, RSKD and ARQQ - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

ABBVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AUPH, LILM and LICY

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VRT, VLTA and ABBV

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv securities between February 24, 2021, and February 23, 2022, inclusive; and/or (b) purchased Vertiv shares in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering of Class A common stock conducted on or around November 4, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational ABBV-951 for the Treatment of Advanced Parkinson's Disease

  • If approved, ABBV-951 will offer patients the first continuous subcutaneous delivery of carbidopa/levodopa prodrugs
  • Submission is supported by Phase 3 study that demonstrated patients had significant increases in hours of "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia, compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopafoslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD).

The submission is based on results from a Phase 3, head-to-head, randomized and controlled clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×