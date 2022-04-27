Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to youAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. If you suffered a loss, contact us at: Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022Class Period: ...

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26432&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Allegations against AUPH include that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ironnet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ironnet-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26432&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2022
Class Period: September 15, 2021 - December 15, 2021

Allegations against IRNT include that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:BKKT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bakkt-holdings-inc-f-k-a-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-loss-submission-form?prid=26432&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

Allegations against BKKT include that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
AUP:CA,AUPH

test tubes filled with blue liquid

