ServiceNow Autonomous CRM Engine enables fast CRM deployments that free enterprises from legacy platforms

New AI-native solution helps enterprises discover how CRM is being used, transform business processes, and deploy on ServiceNow CRM in weeks
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced Autonomous CRM Engine, a new AI-native solution built to accelerate CRM implementations for enterprises stuck in overly complicated legacy platforms. Autonomous CRM Engine helps enterprises discover how their CRM is used today, transform those business processes, and then deploy ServiceNow CRM in weeks instead of the months or even years legacy CRM implementations usually require. Once live, Autonomous CRM Engine continuously watches the environment and is designed to catch configuration drift and misconfigurations before they turn into support tickets or disrupt the business.
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Autonomous CRM Engine
Nearly half of customers say they will switch to a competitor due to slow or poor service. For many enterprises, legacy CRM platforms make addressing that problem slow and expensive, and AI add-ons often leave the friction in place. Legacy CRM also limits what a business can launch, how it refines core processes, and which new capabilities it can use quickly. Typical migrations take months of manual discovery, with teams forced to reverse-engineer custom objects, workflows, validation rules, integrations, and escalation rules. Gartner® projects that, "by 2029, organizations that fail to understand current CRM system limitations will be restricted in their customer service experience improvements by 50% 1 ."
Across industries, traditional CRM is deeply intertwined with operational systems, regulatory requirements, and customer journeys. For example, telecom providers manage complex service activation and fulfillment workflows, financial institutions navigate compliance-heavy customer onboarding and servicing processes, and retail organizations coordinate customer-impacting store operations across fragmented systems. These realities make CRM transformation particularly difficult, all while increasing the cost of staying on legacy platforms.
ServiceNow Autonomous CRM Engine addresses these challenges directly, giving enterprises an AI-native, accurate, and fast path to:
- Discover how customers actually use their current CRM by mapping their business processes, workflows, custom objects, and integrations, including how each is defined, configured, and connected within their own environment.
- Design a transformed future state built on ServiceNow industry best practices, not a lift and shift of the current CRM strategy.
- Build and deploy approved changes directly into the ServiceNow environment.
- Monitor continuously and help catch configuration drift and misconfiguration before they become support tickets to keep the CRM current as a business evolves.
"We redefined what an enterprise CRM can be. Now we're redefining how fast enterprises can deploy and scale it," said John Ball, executive vice president and general manager, CRM & Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "Autonomous CRM Engine shortens the move from legacy systems to AI-native CRM to weeks, giving enterprises a practical path off legacy CRM platforms."
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Gartner, "CRM Cost: How Smart Planning Cuts Legacy Expenses," by Nic Breidel, 14 November 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
For the first time, enterprises have a real path to vendor freedom and business agility through Autonomous CRM Engine. They no longer have to choose between staying trapped in outdated systems or betting years on a risky lift and shift that replicates broken processes. After go-live, Autonomous CRM Engine helps keep the CRM current as the business changes, so customers spend less time on post-launch fixes, and the platform keeps pace with their needs. It's designed to grow into an agentic layer that keeps the CRM running and improving over time.
What customers and analysts are saying:
"Our customers expect us to understand their needs and respond quickly, and with Datacom supporting thousands of government and corporate customers in the region, we need a CRM that helps our teams do exactly that across sales, quoting, fulfilment and customer success," said Mark Hile, Managing Director of Infrastructure Products at Datacom . "We have chosen ServiceNow CRM and Autonomous CRM Engine as a way to give our teams a clearer view of every customer, so we can respond faster to demand."
"We were stuck on a legacy CRM that kept us from moving as fast as the business needed. Every process change meant more manual work, more tools to maintain, and more distance between our teams," said Sam Zayed, Chief Revenue Officer at Xactly . "We made the strategic decision to get off it and consolidate onto one AI-powered platform. With ServiceNow Autonomous CRM Engine, sales, service, and delivery finally work from the same system. That's what makes this a game changer for us: one platform for every team, and continuous monitoring that helps catch problems before they reach our customers."
"Many enterprises want to move off aging CRM platforms but are held back by the time, cost, and risk of migration," said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and Principal Analyst, Valoir . "By starting with how the current CRM is actually used and building from there, Autonomous CRM Engine takes on one of the biggest obstacles to change. For organizations weighing a move, that makes switching vendors a more practical option."
Availability
Autonomous CRM Engine is in Controlled Availability today, with expanded capabilities coming in 2027.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's Autonomous CRM Engine. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities, offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow and its customers. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in developing, integrating, certifying, and deploying the offering; (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI; and (iii) uncertainty as to whether customer demand and sales will justify the investments in the offerings and related product capabilities. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112687168/en/
Media Contact
Madison DaValle
847.910.8344
press@servicenow.com