Australia Investing News

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce it has agreed terms with Deutsche Rohstoff AG on the identification, acquisition and exploration of SensOre generated lithium targets in Western Australia (JLE Venture).

These negotiations follow exciting results from SensOre’s first lithium targeting program completed in December 2021. SensOre’s JLE Venture is the latest of several client engagements that leverage the potential of SensOre’s multidimensional Data Cube and AI-enhanced targeting technology.

SensOre stands to benefit from Deutsche Rohstoff as a partner through agreed targeting, acquisition and geological consulting fees for a minimum of eight accepted lithium targets, worth $125,000 per target for a total of $1 million.

The Company will hold an initial participating interest of 30%, with Deutsche Rohstoff holding the balance. A preliminary budget of $4 million has been agreed to fund exploration activity ($2.8 million contributed by Deutsche Rohstoff and $1.2 million by SensOre).

SensOre Chief Executive Officer Richard Taylor said: “SensOre’s joint venture with Deutsche Rohstoff represents a further step in the evolution of our Company with our expansion into AI-enhanced lithium targeting, realising value from investment in the Data Cube. We look forward to collaborating with Deutsche Rohstoff to find the mines of tomorrow to reinforce Europe and Australia’s supply chain of battery and critical minerals needed to underpin global energy transition demand.”

Deutsche Rohstoff CEO Thomas Gutschlag said: “Deutsche Rohstoff has been impressed by the initial targets generated by SensOre and the practical application of their technology. We look forward to testing some of the exciting targets in the field. We have a successful track record of investing in Australia. As a result, we believe strongly in collaboration between Germany and Australia and the potential in the battery metals space.”

The companies will work together towards finalising the JLE Venture agreement, securing access to high priority targets and beginning fieldwork as soon as possible.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:s3nsensoretechnology outlooktechnology stockstechnology investing
S3N:AU
SensOre

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

Sensore Secures Barton Gold as New Client in South Australia

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) has signed a terms sheet with Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX: BGD) (Barton Gold) to adapt and refine SensOre’s cutting edge AI and machine learning DPT® technology to a portion of the Gawler Craton in South Australia surrounding Barton Gold’s assets.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in a Tech Startup

How to Invest in a Tech Startup

One of the many strengths of the tech industry is its vibrant startup culture. Tech startups are significant growth opportunities for bold investors.

Designed to scale quickly, tech startups range from newly established private companies to recently listed public companies. As the name implies, these are small-scale operations usually in the development or early implementation phases, and they are generally on the hunt for funding from venture capitalists and angel investors to commercialize their products.

Some of the most successful tech startups in the past decade are now among the world’s most recognizable technology companies in history, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).

Keep reading...Show less
5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

To showcase its best-performing stocks, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) issues a yearly list, dubbed the TSX Venture 50. The Canadian exchange breaks the list into the following five sectors: clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining and technology.

In order to earn a spot on the list for 2022, companies needed a market capitalization greater than C$5 million and a closing price of over C$0.25 as of the end of 2021, as well as a minimum closing price of C$0.10 as of the last day of 2020. On top of these criteria, they had to have held a TSXV listing for over a year as of the end of 2021.

Companies meeting those criteria were then ranked using an equally weighted formula that takes into account share price change, along with trading volume and market cap.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Technology ETFs for Every Investing Style

5 Technology ETFs for Every Investing Style

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the amount of tech stocks on the market today.

There are plenty of opportunities in this space, but knowing where to look for the best tech stocks can seem like a daunting prospect for new or generalist investors.

Luckily, tech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a solution. Tech ETFs are marketable securities that track an index, a commodity, bonds or a collection of assets. Flexible and easy to trade, investors can buy and sell ETFs like stocks, usually through a brokerage account. Without further ado, here are five tech ETFs for investors to consider.

Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

Balagundi Drilling Confirms Mineralised System With Size Potential

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce results from first pass drilling at its Balagundi Joint Venture project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The program aimed to verify historical workings and results and build a stratigraphic and geochemical fingerprint for a more substantial drill program in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

SensOre Commences Asx Trading

SensOre Ltd. (SensOre or the Company) is pleased to advise it commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 1:00pm AEDT under ASX Code S3N following successful completion of its IPO which raised approximately $7.5 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×