Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

  • the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23 rd ; and
  • the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City , NY, on June 7-9, 2023 .

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23 rd .

To register for the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, please visit here .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8 th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The Seelos presentation webcast at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed here .

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-301829907.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in two registrational studies in 2023

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided a clinical update and reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program underway, patients have been treated in both trials
  • CPT® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at 31 March 2023 of $117.1 million, additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

MindBio Therapeutics Corp

MindBio Therapeutics Corp (CSE:MBIO) Lists Its Common Shares On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce that its common shares have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker MBIO.

psychedelic mushrooms lit with colorful light

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2023)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

