Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14 th and 15 th .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15 th at 1:35pm ET .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program design finalized and on track to start in 2022; several clinical sites have been initiated
  • Phase 2b trial data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
  • Cash position at 30 September 2022 of $173.1 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (12:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine

After a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, approximately 30% of patients with

treatment-resistant depression (TRD) were in remission at week 3

Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Breaking News: Jackson County Oregon's Proposed TPM Restrictions Put Rural Psilocybin Retreat Therapy Centers at Risk

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, announces that the Jackson County Planning Commission has proposed to amend the Jackson County Development Ordinance "to add Psilocybin Time, Place, and Manner Restrictions" (TPM) in the event that the BM 109 opt-out vote is unsuccessful next week.

The proposed text of JCLDO 3.14.4 states that "all Psilocybin Service Centers are limited to General Commercial zoning districts." The full text can be found here. "A quick review of the Jackson County zoning map shows that the only unincorporated properties that would be available for psilocybin service centers are within the urban growth boundary abutting city limits or near I-5," stated Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon trial lawyer. "Jackson County is effectively attempting to outlaw psychedelic nature retreats without a public vote."

miami sunset

Psychedelics to Take Spotlight at Wonderland's Second Edition

As the Wonderland conference gears up for its second year, Microdose, the organizer of what has become one of the biggest psychedelics events in the world, knows it wants to make an impact.

The promise of psychedelics-based medicines that can help patients with mental health struggles has only grown since the first edition of Wonderland last year, especially as this multi-faceted industry approaches its first major drug approval.

Ahead of this year's conference in Miami, Florida, Patrick Moher, president of Microdose, told the Investing News Network (INN) that this year the aim is for Wonderland to have a larger impact on the psychedelics industry as a whole.

Silo Wellness to Testify on Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Land Use Restrictions at Jackson County Planning Commission's Thursday Hearing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness to Testify on Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Land Use Restrictions at Jackson County Planning Commission's Thursday Hearing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), an Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Arnold, an Oregon lawyer, will testify Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Jackson County Oregon Planning Commission's 9:00 a.m. hearing regarding amendments to the Jackson County Land Development Ordinance to add psilocybin therapy and retreat time, place, and manner regulations.

Silo recently announced an intended Jackson County psychedelic ranch retreat center near Ashland, Oregon. One of the major risk factors in the Oregon psilocybin industry is the real-time evolution of the legal and regulatory framework. Several cities and counties around the Oregon are voting November 8 on whether or not to opt out of Oregon's Ballot Measure 109 Psilocybin Service Initiative system. The state regulators are to begin accepting psilocybin therapy and retreat license applications in January 2023. Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic therapy and retreat business activities with Colorado hopefully following suit in the election next week.

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patient in a Registrational Phase II/III study of SLS-005 in Spinocerebellar Ataxia

  • Seelos will also present at the International Congress for Ataxia Research in November

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in a registrational phase IIIII study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia focusing on participants with type3 (SCA3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease) and also announced that it will participate in the International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) in Dallas, Texas November 1 st 4 th 2022.

Dr. David Biondi , DO, FAAN, from Seelos will present: Autophagy as a potential treatment pathway in Spinocerebellar Ataxia: SLS-005 (Trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) at ICAR on Thursday, November 3 rd at 4:45pm CT . For more information, visit https://ataxiacongress.org/ .

"We are delighted to take part in this potentially ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3, a devastating disease with no FDA-approved treatment or cure", said Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz of the University of Southern Florida .

Seelos' Phase II/III trial ( NCT05490563 ) plans to enroll up to 245 participants globally with spinocerebellar ataxia type-3 in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.  Eligible participants will be randomized to treatment with SLS-005 or placebo in 1 of 2 dosage arms and assessed with a primary efficacy endpoint measuring change from baseline in the Modified Scale for Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (m-SARA) total score at week 52.  Secondary endpoints include change from baseline in a blood-based biomarker for neurodegeneration, clinical global impression of severity, patient global impression of severity and an activities of daily living score. Safety and tolerability of SLS-005 will be monitored and assessed throughout the trial.

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression.  Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCA type 3 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar Ataxia is a serious disease caused by degeneration of the cerebellum with an onset usually in adult life. Clinically, it is characterized by progressive unsteadiness of gait and stance, impaired coordination of limb movements, slurred speech, and abnormal eye movements. Spinocerebellar ataxia type-3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease (MJD), is characterized by progressive cerebellar ataxia and is known to cause progressively severe disability and often premature death approximately 10-20 years from onset of symptoms.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' registrational phase II/III study of SLS-005 for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, including SLS-005's prospects and potential insights from the registrational phase II/III study, as well as statements regarding the anticipated enrollment and timing of the study and the potential for SLS-005 to be a ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

