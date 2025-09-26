Searchlight Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT,OTC:SCLTF) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") announces that it has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of five (5) pre-consolidated common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation was to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.

The effective date of the Consolidation will be October 2, 2025.

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's 146,546,134 pre-Consolidation common shares were consolidated to 29,309,227 post-Consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive new share certificates under the new CUSIP number, which is 81222L204.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, Chairman
(604) 331-9326
info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Searchlight ResourcesTSXV:SCLT
SCLT:CA
Searchlight Resources
Searchlight Resources

Overview

Searchlight Resources

Overview

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:CNYCF, Frankfurt Bourse:2CC2) is a resource exploration company with a growing portfolio of high-quality, advanced-stage exploration projects close to existing infrastructure in Canada’s premiere mining jurisdiction, Saskatchewan

Searchlight’s primary project, Bootleg Lake, is a high grade gold project near the mining center of Flin Flon. Four small scale mines have produced high grade gold from this 54 square kilometer property. The property covers two large scale exploration targets, a major shear zone prospective for gold and a belt of volcanic rocks prospective for VMS copper-zinc-gold deposits. Bootleg Lake is just five kilometers from Flin Flon, Manitoba—home to Hudbay’s 777 underground copper-zinc-gold-silver mine, mill and smelter complex. The 777 mine lies within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt. With the closure of the 777 mine slated for 2022, HudBay is exploring the region for more ore feed.

Searchlight Resources
