Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $90,000 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2021 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (" JEA ") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the delineation of resources in Labrador's Critical Rare Earth Element District (the " District ") in 2021. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

Andrews added: "The results from the 2021 exploration program has allowed Search to significantly increase our resource base and will form part of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment report which will be released in Q2, 2022. We are in the process of mobilizing for our upcoming 2022 drill and exploration program, which will include approximately 14000m of drilling at Deep Fox to commence in June. The drill program is fully funded with our recent flow-through funding completed in December 2021. We will also continue our exploration work along the District at Silver Fox and Fox Meadow prospects. Fox Meadow is "Drill Ready" and we look forward to commencing a 6000m drill program in the Fall 2022."

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of southeast Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT , and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX . Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX .

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service ("AGS") initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop' model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

Search Minerals Announces Additional Channel Assay Results Expanding FOX MEADOW Rare Earth Element Project in SE Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to report 2021 channel assay results from FOX MEADOW a major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) District. Mapping, prospecting, trenching, channeling, and geophysical surveys confirm the current known extent of two mineralized zones at FOX MEADOW : the NW zone is up to 175m wide and the SE zone is up to 154m wide . Combined, known mineralization is at least 790m long and is open to the NW and SE. FOX MEADOW is currently drill program ready; Search plans to commence a 6,000 m drill program this fall.

HIGHLIGHTS – FOX MEADOW 2021 CHANNEL PROGRAM

Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce updated Mineral Resource Estimates by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (SLR) for the DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Critical Rare Earth Element ("CREE") properties in South-East Labrador. The Mineral Resource estimate for DEEP FOX includes results from the recently completed Phase 3 drill program, new metallurgy recovery data, and updated rare earth price forecasts. The updated FOXTROT resource estimate is based on the previous drill programs, new metallurgy recovery data, and updated rare earth price forecasts. The resource estimates for both properties are based on an open pitunderground (OPUG) mining scenario and will form the basis of the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ").

HIGHLIGHTS OF DEEP FOX MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE (OP/UG):

Search Minerals Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples Commences at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been received and are being processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 52.9 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 19.8 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involves crushing and grinding the bulk samples and feeding a series of magnetic separation devices to produce:

Search Minerals Expands Advisory Committee and Engages Investor Relations Firm

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Search will significantly bolster its expertise with the addition of Ken Baxter and W. Andrew Krusen, Jr to its Advisory Committee. We are also pleased to engage Pretium Capital Group for investor public relations and related communication services.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Search Minerals Exploration Update for 2022 Sprint to Production

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce a corporate update regarding our upcoming 2022 exploration program. Our treasury is currently over $ 7.0M, which includes our recent $ 6.3M financing. This treasury will be used to accomplish the goals outlined below.

2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

Helium Evolution Engages Native Ads Inc. for Digital Media Services

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that we have engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting HEVI's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 12 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $232,500 (CAD). Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. HEVI retains the option to extend both the campaign's duration and budget. The campaign will commence in May or June of 2022, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by HEVI and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"4-29" Well Brought On-Stream In April

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Combined April Net Revenue of Approximately $1.4 Million Expected From 1-30 and 4-29 Wells

First Helium Receives $1.2 Million for 1-30 March Production and $485k More in Warrant Exercises

Company also Received DTC Eligibility Approval

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has received cash proceeds of approximately $1,200,000 for March light oil production from the 1-30 well and an additional $485,000 in warrant exercise proceeds. The Company also announced that it has become DTC eligible in the U.S. which should expand market access for its U.S. investors.

Helium Evolution Provides Shareholder Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update for shareholders regarding the achievement of key milestones towards our goal of generating long-term cash flow and shareholder returns. One such milestone in this journey was providing liquidity for our shareholders, which was realized on March 30, 2022 with our listing on the TSX-V.   In addition to having approximately $10 million in cash, our listing supports ongoing efforts to start generating revenue from the production and sale of helium, which is targeted to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Since founding the Company in 2021, management and the board of directors have shared the overall vision of becoming a leading North American helium exploration and production company focused in the Saskatchewan helium fairway. HEVI recognized early on that amassing a sizeable land position in the province would be instrumental and have successfully acquired 5.48 million acres of helium exploration permits in Saskatchewan. This positions HEVI as the largest holder of helium exploration rights in North America among publicly listed helium companies. On that land, we have now purchased and shot over 750 km of 2D seismic which has been fundamental to identifying numerous drilling targets in the Mankota/McCord area of south-central Saskatchewan.

Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Heather Isidoro to Board of Directors

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Isidoro as a director of the Company effective April 13, 2022. The Company believes Ms. Isidoro's extensive technical and business development background in the energy industry will further enhance and strengthen HEVI's board as the Company gears up to commence drilling in the springsummer of 2022. Ms. Isidoro's appointment to the board is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ms. Isidoro has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, the last 17 of which were focused on business development, most recently as the Vice President of Business Development with Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. She brings a broad range of energy industry experience with specialization in acquisitions and divestitures, reserves valuations, and financial modeling. Ms. Isidoro is President and a Director of the Petroleum Acquisitions and Divestitures Association, and a Trustee on the University of Saskatchewan Engineering Advancement Trust. She has a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, and an MBA from Athabasca University. In addition, Ms. Isidoro has completed the Not-For-Profit Board Governance Essentials program from The Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management.

