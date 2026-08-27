SEALSQ Majority-Owned Wecan Group Partners with SwissBorg to List the WECAN Token

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Collaboration Brings Together Two Swiss Technology Companies Advancing Trusted Digital Infrastructure, Regulatory Compliance and Broader Access to Digital Assets
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a global leader in semiconductors, PKI and post-quantum technology, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Wecan Group SA ("Wecan"), has entered into a strategic partnership with SwissBorg, a Swiss digital-asset platform.
As part of the collaboration, SwissBorg intends to list the WECAN token and welcome the Wecan community to its platform, subject to the completion of all applicable technical, regulatory and compliance procedures.
The partnership brings together two Swiss technology companies with a shared commitment to increasing trust, transparency and accessibility within the digital economy. Wecan provides institutional-grade compliance and data-management infrastructure, while SwissBorg offers a regulated platform through which users can access and manage digital assets.
Strengthening SEALSQ's Digital-Trust Ecosystem
SEALSQ acquired an initial 28.3% equity stake in Wecan in June 2025 and moved to a majority position in June 2026, alongside a CHF 5 million commitment from SEALQUANTUM Quantum Fund (an internal strategic initiative through which SEALSQ allocates its own capital to accelerate development of its post-quantum and quantum technology capabilities), to accelerate Wecan's AI-powered Compliance Copilot and post-quantum financial security roadmap.
The investment forms part of SEALSQ's strategy to integrate post-quantum cybersecurity, semiconductor-based hardware roots of trust, PKI and trusted identity technologies into regulated financial and institutional workflows.
Wecan's platform automates key parts of the compliance lifecycle, including Know Your Customer ("KYC"), Anti-Money Laundering ("AML"), client onboarding and the secure exchange of compliance information. Its solutions are used by more than 100 banks, insurers, financial intermediaries and other regulated organizations.
By combining Wecan's compliance expertise with SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptography and secure-semiconductor capabilities, the companies are working toward a new generation of quantum-resistant compliance and digital-identity solutions designed for financial institutions and other regulated industries.
The proposed listing of the WECAN token on SwissBorg is expected to expand access to the Wecan ecosystem while increasing its visibility among SwissBorg's international community.
"Wecan built a compliance infrastructure that regulated institutions already trust, and SwissBorg built a regulated platform that hundreds of thousands of clients trust. Both were built in Switzerland, under Swiss standards, by teams that believe trust has to be engineered rather than assumed," said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ. "Bringing them together extends Wecan's infrastructure into the regulated digital-asset market, and it reflects exactly why we took a majority position in the company. Wecan is a core component of SEALSQ's strategy to build a vertically integrated, post-quantum digital-trust ecosystem. Financial institutions need more than digitalization — they need verifiable identities, protected data, provable compliance and security capable of resisting future quantum-computing threats. This collaboration shows how Swiss innovation can connect institutional-grade trust infrastructure with the emerging digital-asset economy. Sovereign, auditable, quantum-resistant infrastructure is not an ambition for us. It is the product we are building, one layer at a time."
"Wecan was built on a simple principle: in finance, trust must be verifiable rather than assumed," said Vincent Pignon, Founder and CEO of Wecan. "Our platform applies this principle every day for regulated institutions. Selecting a Swiss platform with a strong focus on regulation, transparency and compliance was therefore essential to us. We are pleased to collaborate with SwissBorg and introduce our community to its platform."
A Swiss-to-Swiss Collaboration
Founded in Switzerland, Wecan has established a trusted ecosystem through which regulated institutions can manage compliance information efficiently and securely. SwissBorg will support the introduction of Wecan and its technology to its community through a phased communications program, including founder content, educational materials and market commentary.
The precise date on which the WECAN token will become available through SwissBorg will be communicated separately following the completion of the applicable listing, technical and compliance processes.
Cyrus Fazel, CEO and Co-Founder of SwissBorg, noted. "At SwissBorg we have always believed that trust is what turns a crypto product into a wealth management platform. Wecan has engineered compliance infrastructure that Europe's leading institutions already rely on, and listing the WECAN token lets our community back the rails that make regulated digital finance credible. It is a natural fit: two Swiss teams building for the same standard."
About Wecan Group
Wecan Group SA is a Swiss regulatory-technology company and a majority-owned subsidiary of SEALSQ Corp. Its secure platform enables banks, insurers, financial intermediaries and other regulated organizations to automate compliance processes, including KYC, AML, client onboarding and the structured exchange of trusted data.
Wecan's technology is being integrated with SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptography, PKI, digital-identity and hardware root-of-trust capabilities to support the development of quantum-resistant compliance infrastructure for financial institutions and other regulated sectors.
Important Information Concerning the WECAN Token
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal or tax advice, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any crypto-asset, or a recommendation to engage in any transaction. Crypto-assets involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount committed. Availability of the WECAN token may vary by jurisdiction and remains subject to SwissBorg's eligibility requirements, technical integration, due-diligence procedures and regulatory and compliance approvals.
Where required under applicable law, the relevant crypto-asset white paper and associated risk disclosures will be made available before the WECAN token becomes available for trading.
About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com