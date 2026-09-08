SEALSQ Highlights Progress of Its SEALQuantum Strategy Through Quobly's Continued Industrial Expansion

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Quobly's new collaborations with TNO and Orange Quantum Systems support the transition of silicon-based quantum processors from laboratory research to industrial-scale deployment
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor, PKI and hardware security technologies, today highlighted the continued progress of its SEALQuantum strategy through Quobly, a French quantum computing company developing industrially scalable silicon-based quantum processors. SEALQuantum is a strategic quantum initiative through which the Company allocates its own capital across quantum and post-quantum technologies with the aim to develop a Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack,
Through SEALQuantum, SEALSQ supports companies developing critical technologies for the next generation of sovereign digital infrastructure. These strategic, collaborative investments focus on quantum computing, post-quantum cybersecurity, trusted semiconductors, photonics and secure communications.
Quobly represents one of the flagship companies within this strategy. As a lead investor in Quobly's €115 million Series A financing, SEALSQ made a significant commitment to support the research, development and industrialization of silicon-based quantum computing in Europe.
That investment has now grown into a strategic technology partnership. Earlier this year, SEALSQ and Quobly entered into a $5 million commercial agreement to integrate SEALSQ's post-quantum security technologies into next-generation quantum computing platforms.
Furthermore, Quobly recently announced new collaborations with TNO and Orange Quantum Systems designed to strengthen the advanced characterization, metrology and automated testing capabilities required to accelerate the transition of scalable quantum processors from the laboratory to industrial deployment.
These developments provide concrete evidence of Quobly's continued execution of its technology and industrialization roadmap, strengthening the capabilities required to manufacture, test and qualify silicon spin qubit devices at scale. They also reinforce the strategic objectives of SEALQuantum.
Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ commented, "Every commitment we make via SEALQuantum is designed with a focus on strategic collaborations with SEALSQ that accelerate research, development and ultimately comemrcialization, and Quobly demonstrates how that model can work. Quobly is a strong example of this approach. Our investment supports the development of silicon-based quantum computing, while our commercial agreement brings SEALSQ's post-quantum security technology directly into the emerging quantum computing ecosystem. At the same time, we are working to convert strategic investments into contracted revenue and build a durable position in a quantum market that is moving from research into industrial deployment."
Maud Vinet, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Quobly added, "Building quantum computers at industrial scale requires more than developing high-performance qubits. It requires the engineering capabilities to manufacture, test and qualify them at scale. Our collaborations with TNO and Orange Quantum Systems strengthen two important parts of that industrialization effort. SEALSQ's support, as both an investor and technology partner, complements this approach by bringing post-quantum security capabilities into the quantum computing platforms we are building."
SEALSQ believes that scalable quantum computing systems will require security architectures capable of protecting processors, control systems, communications and digital identities against both classical and quantum-enabled cyber threats.
By combining Quobly's silicon-based quantum processing capabilities with SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum semiconductors, secure elements and trusted digital identities, the companies are working toward a secure and sovereign technology foundation for the quantum era.
SEALSQ is proud to support Quobly as both a strategic R&D investor and technology partner as the company helps shape the future of secure, scalable and industrially deployable quantum computing in Europe.
About SEALQUANTUM
SEALQUANTUM is SEALSQ's strategic quantum initiative through which the Company allocates its own capital across quantum and post-quantum technologies. SEALSQ has announced a target allocation of $200 million for the initiative and has reported more than $60 million deployed across its broader quantum and post-quantum ecosystem.
Its Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack strategy seeks to connect post-quantum cybersecurity, secure semiconductors, ASIC design, photonics, quantum communications and quantum computing into an integrated industrial and commercial ecosystem.
SEALQUANTUM: https://sealquantum.com/
About Quobly
Quobly is building the first industrially scalable quantum computer, combining silicon spin qubits with advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, France, Quobly has developed a co-design approach with STMicroelectronics to bring quantum processors and cryogenic control electronics onto a proven 300 mm FD-SOI manufacturing platform.
Quobly's Alloy product family combines a commercial roadmap with a long-term scaling strategy, with first cloud access planned from the end of 2026 and a target of one million qubits by 2032. The company leverages Europe's semiconductor ecosystem to accelerate the industrialization of its quantum processors.
In June 2026, Quobly raised a €115 million Series A led by Bpifrance, STMicroelectronics and SEALSQ to accelerate the commercialization of its Alloy product family. Quobly has more than 100 employees and is headquartered in Grenoble, France, with subsidiaries in Singapore and Canada.
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About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com