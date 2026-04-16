Seabury Resources for Aging® Launches Groundbreaking Fund with Support from UnitedHealthcare to Keep Vulnerable Seniors Housed as Demand for Aging-in-Place Aid Surges

New Housing Stabilization Fund tackles bed bug remediation, hoarding and rising utility costs for low-income residents
Seabury Resources for Aging ® today announced the launch of the Housing Stabilization Fund with support from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of D.C., an innovative collaboration that delivers targeted, one-time interventions for low-income and cost-burdened District residents ages 60 and older whose housing stability is threatened by unsafe or unsanitary conditions.
The fund arrives at a pivotal moment: 2026 marks the year the oldest Baby Boomers turn 80, a demographic milestone accelerating demand for aging-in-place support nationwide, even as the systems meant to support older adults face mounting pressure. The effort reflects a shared conviction that the private and nonprofit sectors have a responsibility to step forward with practical, community-rooted solutions that complement and extend public programs.
Across the country, communities are navigating a complex landscape: health care and housing costs continue to rise, federal and state programs are adapting to new fiscal realities, and the population of older adults living without a traditional family support network is growing rapidly.
The fund is designed to implement practical interventions that prevent a vulnerable older adult's home from becoming a health crisis, keeping individuals out of emergency rooms and long-term care facilities and enabling care providers to safely continue their work.
"We are in a defining moment for aging in America," said Dawn Quattlebaum, CEO of Seabury Resources for Aging. "As the solo ager population surges and the costs of housing and health care continue to rise together, families and older adults need organizations willing to step into the gaps with real, community-level solutions. This collaboration with UnitedHealthcare allows us to act at the exact moment a senior's home — and their independence — is most at risk. By building a fund designed around what seniors actually face day to day, we are proving that prevention is not only possible — it is the most humane and fiscally sound path forward."
The fund responds directly to the mounting pressure of rising utility costs. As rates climb universally across the country, older adults on fixed incomes — particularly solo agers, over half who describe their financial situation as "fair to poor," according to an AARP survey — face increasingly difficult choices. When utilities are shut off, the consequences extend far beyond discomfort; home care providers may be unable to enter the residence, severing vulnerable individuals from the services that make aging in place possible. The fund will provide an average intervention of $1,500 per senior to address utility arrears and connect older adults to longer-term financial and physical sustainability resources.
The fund also addresses two additional challenges at the intersection of housing, health and social isolation. The District ranks sixth among the most bed bug-infested cities in the country ( Orkin, 2025 ), yet many older adults who are unable to complete the intensive preparation required before professional treatment — removing and laundering all fabrics, pulling furniture from walls, and clearing shelves and drawers — have homes that go untreated entirely. The fund will cover both preparation and post-treatment restoration.
For seniors whose hoarding behaviors have created fire safety concerns or conditions that prevent care providers from entering the home, the fund will support professional decluttering services. Research links these kinds of living conditions directly to preemptive nursing home placement, hospitalization and the deepening social isolation that drives poor health outcomes. Addressing these issues early produces dramatic downstream savings for families, care systems and communities alike.
"We know that social factors like stable housing have a profound impact on overall health. Collaborations like this one demonstrate how the private and nonprofit sectors can work together to solve for the full spectrum of factors that impact health outcomes," said Kathlyn Wee, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Maryland. "Seabury's work to help older adults remain safely in their homes aligns with our mission to build healthier communities."
Applications will only be accepted through referrals from senior service agencies and congregations, with assessment to ensure equitable distribution of resources across The District. Referral partners may apply at www.seaburyresources.org/housingstabilizationfund/ . The fund is operational through calendar year 2026 or until funds expire. Support is not dependent upon insurance carrier, and resources are available regardless of health insurance status.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with physicians, care professionals, hospitals and other care facilities. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
About Seabury Resources for Aging ®
Seabury Resources for Aging® is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit dedicated to helping older adults live with independence and dignity in the community. Seabury provides a comprehensive continuum of services focused on Good Housing, Good Food, Good Community, and Good Resources.
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