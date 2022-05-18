Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") has been capitalizing on the lucrative custom care market and has been extensively growing its client base to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians. The Company continues to grow its revenue in this vertical and looks forward to sharing Q1 revenue results from Concierge at the end of this month.

The public health care system is facing unprecedented demand with patients routinely waiting over 10 hours in an emergency department for care. In the covid era, primary care is becoming increasingly difficult to access with many doctors seeing patients virtually. Patients are turning to a more personalized formula of concierge care with no time limits, no more hurried appointments or long wait times. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

The Company can see that patient needs are not being met by the current formula and that potential for Concierge can substantially grow. The demand is increasing for medical care as hospitals are filling up and doctors become less attentive due to the volume of demand of care patients. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

"Concierge prides itself in providing immediate access to healthcare professionals with same day appointments in clinic and direct email and phone contact with a concierge doctor. The company foresees great profit to continue to build from this vertical as there is a direct need for personalized medical attention", said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

"Our vision is to create a long-lasting longitudinal relationship with one of our highly trained physicians who can see you when you need, can be accessed in real time to deal with your health care needs virtually or in person at your home or place of work. You have the personal contact with your doctor at all times. The concierge medicine space has the potential for explosive growth with US market figures expected to hit 13 billion by 2030," said Dr. Jibran Sharif, President of Concierge and Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office, it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and President of Concierge Medical Consultants, he is a passionate advocate of Concierge medicine and believes that all patients should have robust, timely and personalized access to health care professionals. He earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

For additional information, please visit Concierge's website at www.conciergemedical.ca.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO
(647) 878-6674
Email: lena@screenprosecurity.com

Priya Atwal, Communications Manager
416-901-5611 x 204
Email: Priya@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

