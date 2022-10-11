Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently providing Covid-19 testing to eleven (11) film and production companies in Canada.

The Company's COVID-19 testing business is expected to maintain its demand due to the recent news of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") that testing will remain in place as part of the COVID-19 safety & return to work agreement into 2023. (Source: https://www.dga.org/News/PressReleases/2022/220930_Coalition_Announces_Continuation_of_Negotiations_Regarding_Covid_Safety_Agreement.aspx)

Additionally, Canada's COVID-19 Immunity Task Force suggests that infections rise in the colder seasons. Experts warn that Canadians are in the "Omicron era" which can fuel a higher demand in testing with stronger variants such as BQ.1/BQ1.11 and BA .2.75.2 expected to spread and cause a spike in cases. (Source: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/with-covid-19-cases-expected-to-rise-should-you-be-wearing-a-mask-again-here-s-what-experts-say-1.6096287)

"With Covid-19 still lingering with on-going positive cases, testing is a necessity for the film and production industry. The Company is proud to do its part in aiding in the health and safety of the community and continue our relationship with the film and production industry. As film productions ramp up, the Company expects to see an increase in COVID-19 testing contracts due to steady demand," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: 416-901-5611 x 201
Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

