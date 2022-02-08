Company News Investing News
ScreenPro Security Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding into the independent medical examinations market.The purpose of an independent medical examination is to allow an insurance company to get a third-party medical opinion regarding a disputed issue related to a claimant's compensation claim. An IME can be requested by the insurance company to investigate the extent of an injury.An IME ...

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding into the independent medical examinations (IMEs) market.

The purpose of an independent medical examination is to allow an insurance company to get a third-party medical opinion regarding a disputed issue related to a claimant's compensation claim. An IME can be requested by the insurance company to investigate the extent of an injury.

An IME examination can be requested by insurance companies, benefits providers, HR managers, lawyers, or employers. There are numerous segments within the IME market as such, the IME industry could represent a significant growth segment for the Company.

"Concierge Medical provides our clients with access to professional medical services. Adding the IME services is a natural extension. With multiple segments to focus on in the IME segment, we believe the IME could expand in a short time. Our initial focus would be on the insurance segment," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allowing ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals along with on the ground support staff and transportation, as access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro provides alerting software through its secure GoStop application that enables individuals to use the app for test screening results as well as provides automated identification codes for our laboratories and analytics to our clients on their testing cadence.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO
Email: lena@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113001

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro Security CSE:SCRN Tech Investing
SCRN:CC
ScreenPro Announces Expansion of Mobile COVID-19 Testing Units Division

ScreenPro Announces Expansion of Mobile COVID-19 Testing Units Division

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding newly deployed mobile testing units in Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area.

The Company is expanding COVID-19 testing options in regions of high transmission with more resources being committed to conduct mobile testing, perform contact tracing, and to promptly identify and manage outbreaks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Company has established a best practice for this rollout, drawing on systems developed from over 23 months of administering over half a million COVID19 tests for film and television, businesses, and individuals.

Keep reading... Show less
Coloured Ties

Coloured Ties Announces Debt Settlement with Fertimar Mineracao and Share Buy Back

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release on September 23, 2021, it has entered into loan repayment agreement with Fertimar Mineracao E Navegacao SA ("Fertimar"), whereby Fertimar shall repay the debt of $1.3 million in 12 monthly installments.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro's Film and Production Clients Increased Testing to 300 %

ScreenPro's Film and Production Clients Increased Testing to 300 %

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Covid-19 testing businesses to its film and television clients.

The Company is requested by its film and production clients to test on 24-hour rotation effective immediately, instead of the previous 72-hours rotation, due to the surging Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) numbers. This means ScreenPro is providing testing 300% more than originally scheduled.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Security COVID Testing with Travel Certificate Available Seven Days a Week in Toronto and Vancouver

ScreenPro Security COVID Testing with Travel Certificate Available Seven Days a Week in Toronto and Vancouver

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces that the Company would like to highlight its COVID testing services in Ontario and British Columbia are available through clinic locations and concierge services seven (7) days a week.

Testing Reservation, Location Info and Price

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Security Is Ready to Help Canadians and the Government with Increased COVID Testing Capacity

ScreenPro Security Is Ready to Help Canadians and the Government with Increased COVID Testing Capacity

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company is ready to help the Canadian people, the Government, and local businesses with COVID testing. ScreenPro has been increasing its testing capacity for both rapid antigen with results in ten (10) minutes, and the laboratory polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") testing, with results within twenty-four (24) hours in preparation of this holiday season.

The Company has ramped up its medical doctors and nursing staff. The Company is available to help all levels of Government if asked and our team can also provide COVID testings for holiday gatherings, corporate gatherings, and individuals with preventative screening to determine the presence or absence of COVID.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro's BC Lab is a Trusted Laboratory for Travel to Africa

ScreenPro's BC Lab is a Trusted Laboratory for Travel to Africa

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its BC lab is now a trusted laboratory with Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention ("Africa CDC") for COVID-19 testing for travel to Africa and the only such lab in British Columbia.

Travellers to Africa shall produce evidence of a negative polymerise chain reaction ("PCR") COVID-19 test result. This test must have taken place within 72 hours of departure. Children under the age of five are exempt. For travellers, you can access info at the Africa CDC COVID-19 Trusted Travel Portal at www.africacdc.org/trusted-travel/.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×