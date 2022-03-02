Company News Investing News
ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is excited to announce that senior management will be hosting a webinar Monday March 7th, 2022, at 2pm EST to provide corporate updates on the latest developments at the Company, including the increase of Covid testing contracts and the company's vision to diversify it's business lines with Concierge Medical and the proposed acquisition of Add Biomedical.

Webinar Details:

Date: Monday March 7th, 2022

Time: 2pm EST.

Zoom Registration: https://bit.ly/3hpOEn1

The Company will be holding Q&As at the end of the webinar. All questions will be preapproved at managements discretion and subject to time constraints. Please submit all inquiries and questions to investors@screenprosecurity.com to be considered.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

About Add Biomedical

Add Biomedical is a biomedical screening company specialized in creating solutions for disease diagnosis. The Company focuses on Oncology with the use of CA 15-3 Rapid Test Kit's for breast cancer screening, Veterinary Animal Disease screening and Infectious Disease screening to detect diseases like HIV-1 and HIV-2. With female breast cancer being the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide, early diagnosis is key to prevention and treatment. The Company's initial focus is breast cancer detection with health screening as the solution. The technology is easy to use, fast, portable, cost effective and can be operated in resource limited areas. Add Biomedical is committed to early diagnosis which can saves lives.

For additional information on Add Biomedical and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at: www.addbiomedical.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO
Email: info@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115381

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

