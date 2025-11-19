Scott Millard Named IonQ's New Chief Business Officer

IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced that Scott Millard will join the company as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO) reporting to IONQ Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi. Millard assumes his role from Rima Alameddine, who will be pursuing other opportunities and will remain in an advisory capacity during a transition period.
Scott Millard Appointed Chief Business Officer at IonQ
As CBO, Millard will be responsible for transforming industries and helping customers solve some of the world's most complex problems with IonQ's award-winning quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security portfolio. He will focus on further accelerating growth and scaling the mass market adoption of IonQ quantum products and services by leading sales strategy, customer success, and go-to-market execution.
"The record-breaking financial results we announced earlier this month underscore why IonQ is the industry leader in quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security. Our company's technical leadership as well as our superior unit economics make IonQ the preferred quantum platform company for customers worldwide," said de Masi. "As we look ahead at commercializing all segments of our full-stack quantum solution, we believe that Scott's 30+ years of sales leadership in technology will play a key role in expanding our lead in the quantum industry. In particular, his deep expertise in AI will be an important complement to IonQ's strength in creating and selling quantum + AI solutions."
Millard's expertise for building high growth teams was demonstrated during his time as Senior Vice President, Global AI Sales at Dell Technologies, where he led a $20B+ organization supporting the world's largest AI Natives and Cloud Service Providers. In this role Millard oversaw sales, technical, product, and services teams that drove some of the largest AI deployments in the world.
His previous strategic sales roles at Dell included leading Global Partner sales overseeing a $22B data center portfolio and Senior Vice President of North America Preferred accounts managing a $5B enterprise and commercial organization. Millard also served as VP, Americas Channel Sales for EMC, managing a $4B+ business. He received an MBA in Information Systems and a BS in Business Administration from Bryant University.
