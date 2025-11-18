Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Joins UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, is joining UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE: UNH) Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Dr. Gottlieb, 53, served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019, where he became known for promoting transparency, strengthening patient safety and widening consumer choice. He led initiatives to modernize regulations to help foster medical innovation, promote competition in the pharmaceutical market, confront the opioid epidemic and curb youth tobacco use.
"Scott has had an exceptional health care career in both the public and private sectors," said Stephen J. Hemsley, UnitedHealth Group's CEO and executive board chairman. "He is an innovator who constantly advocates for a more integrated health care approach supported by the latest technology. We welcome his deep expertise and thought leadership as we strive to help people live healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone."
In addition to his FDA service, Dr. Gottlieb has held roles at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and on the Federal Health Information Technology Policy Committee. A practicing physician, he is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and serves as a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a partner at New Enterprise Associates. He also contributes to CNBC and CBS News.
"I look forward to working with UnitedHealth Group to help shape how medical breakthroughs are developed and made accessible to patients who may benefit from them," said Dr. Gottlieb. "I hope to leverage my experience to support providers in their delivery of care that's not only more innovative but also more affordable, and that improves outcomes for patients and communities."
