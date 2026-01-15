Schwab Kicks Off 2026 With Expanded Education Experiences

Charles Schwab, the retail trading leader facilitating the most trades of any publicly traded financial services firm, today announced enhancements to its comprehensive education offer. 2026 will bring additional in-person and virtual events as well as an enriched talent and programming line up to its media affiliate, the Schwab Network.* These enhancements come in response to record engagement at Schwab in 2025.

"Each new year is an opportunity to reset, and for many investors it begins with setting an intention to deepen their investing knowledge in the year ahead," said Lorraine Gavican-Kerr , Managing Director of Trader Education, Charles Schwab. "Our education offering at Schwab, which spans a variety of modalities and covers an expansive range of topics, is a great place to do just that. And on the heels of the record-breaking engagement we saw over the past year, we've introduced even more ways for investors to build their confidence and competence as they work towards their goals in 2026."

Continued Commitment to Comprehensive Education

Investor education is core to Schwab, empowering clients to understand the products, platforms and investing strategies that are designed to help them approach their financial goals and manage risk as they grow their portfolio. Following a year marked by volatility, uncertainty, and soaring markets, investor education from a trusted brand has never been more important. Schwab offers investors an ever-expanding education library with thousands of articles and videos, expert daily market commentary, daily and monthly email newsletters, the quarterly print magazine "Onward," and podcasts. Schwab Coaching offers clients 35 hours of live interactive sessions every week covering a breadth of topics and catering to a diverse array of investors of all experience levels. Schwab clients also have access to learning paths and courses. To build on their learnings, clients and prospects can apply that knowledge by practicing their preferred strategies on the paperMoney ® simulated trading platform via their account or Guest Pass.

Interest in Schwab's live education events surged in 2025, and to meet this rapidly expanding engagement Schwab is adding more conference-style events in more cities, covering more topics than ever before. Nearly 1,000 clients attended Schwab's Dallas Market Drive event in January of 2025, and the firm saw similar attendance in cities across the U.S. over the course of the year. In response, Schwab is expanding event capacity and locations in 2026, providing more opportunities for clients to learn and network with each other. Schwab offers both one- and two-day events centered on learning and community, with virtual options available for those who cannot join in person.

New Programming and Talent on the Schwab Network

Towards the end of 2025, the Schwab Network, Schwab's media affiliate, introduced a new enhanced programming lineup, added new anchors, and expanded its digital and social experience. The Schwab Network engages investors with market news and important trends, reaching viewers across demographics and experience levels, in their platforms of choice. Whether they prefer short digital content, more in-depth programs or interviews with market and industry professionals, the Schwab Network delivers content every market day. Viewership rose 47% year-over-year to 58 million in 2025, with an additional 87.2M social impressions across social media channels, more than three times that of 2024.

The revamped programming lineup on the Schwab Network includes:

  • "Opening Bell with Nicole Petallides," broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange every trading day from 9-10 am ET providing key information and overnight global analysis during the crucial hour surrounding market open.
  • "Morning Trade Live," anchored by Sam Vadas, airs from 10-11 am ET. Sam, alongside industry professionals, leans into mid-morning momentum combining news flow, technical setups and sector movers for traders.
  • The trading-focused midday show "Fast Market," airing from 12-1 pm ET, is now anchored by Diane King Hall, bringing viewers information and context they need intra-day.
  • Sam Vadas and Marley Kayden, who also joined the team in 2025, now co-anchor "Market on Close" from 3-4:30 pm ET every day. Broadcast live from Chicago and the New York Stock Exchange, this show brings viewers key perspective, real-time sentiment and macro context to end the trading day.
  • A new slate of social-first digital shorts available across social media platforms (LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook), "Vibe Check," "Main Character," and "Market Movers," that help make market trends and concepts easier to understand.

The Schwab Network can be viewed by anyone for free within Schwab's trading platforms, at www.schwabnetwork.com , or on Amazon's news app on Fire TV, SLING TV, VIZIO SmartCast® TVs, and DistroTV, as well as via its dedicated app on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the Schwab Network iOS app.

Learn more about trading education at Schwab at www.schwab.com/trading/learn-to-trade .

(0126-W9PN)

