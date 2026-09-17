Salazar Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $3.5 Million

Salazar Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $3.5 Million

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that further to a Price Reservation filed on September 10, 2026 with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10 million units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.35 per Unit, to raise up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.60 for a period of two years from closing.

Insiders may be participating in the Financing. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the Financing and net proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration.

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Salazar Resources Limited

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits in Ecuador. The Company's strategy combines in-house geological expertise with a disciplined, systematic approach to project generation and advancement. Alongside a 25% carried interest in the Curipamba-El Domo copper-gold project, currently under construction, Salazar holds a 100%-owned exploration portfolio comprising the Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi projects across multiple prospective copper-gold belts in Ecuador. For further information, please contact Nick DeMare, Director, at ndemare@chasemgt.com or at 604-685-9316. Please also visit the Company's website at www.salazarresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314715

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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