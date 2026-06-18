Sage Potash Secures All Permits for its Drilling Program at Sage Plain Potash Project in Utah

Sage Potash Secures All Permits for its Drilling Program at Sage Plain Potash Project in Utah

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has now received all required approvals and permits from both the local County and the State of Utah to proceed with drilling operations at its Sage Plain project in San Juan County in Utah. Final approvals were granted following a customary site inspection conducted on May 28, 2026, by representatives of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining ("DOGM"), accompanied by personnel from Sage Potash and its contractors, along with posting of drilling related bonds.

As previously announced, the Company has engaged Westrock Energy Services (USA) Inc. to oversee and coordinate all aspects of the drilling program, alongside Drake Well Service Inc. as drilling contractor. The Company will be drilling a 1.275 km (3/4 mile) step out hole to the NNE from the maiden hole from which the Company's current resource is calculated.

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Figure 1 - Peterson 1 drill hole location relative to Johnson 1 and hypothetical resource expansion radius at the Sage Plain Potash Project, Utah

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Historical drillhole data has identified significant potash mineralization within the Cycle 18 Upper and Lower beds at depths of approximately 2,100 metres (6,890 feet), demonstrating strong economic potential across the Project area. As outlined in the Company's April 7, 2026 news release, the current drilling program is specifically designed to target these potash-bearing horizons and expand and upgrade the resource confidence levels for what management believes to be one of the most prospective and high-grade solution mining potash targets in the United States.

In addition to confirming potash mineralization, the drilling program will include a comprehensive hydrogeological assessment. The Company plans to conduct targeted Drill Stem Tests ("DSTs") in formations exhibiting sufficient water flow in order to evaluate yield rates and water quality (primarily targeting saline non-potable aquifers) for future solution mining operations. Fluid sampling and detailed water analysis will also be undertaken to support future processing design and cavern development.

Following completion of coring operations, the open borehole will undergo an extensive suite of geophysical wireline logs. Recovered potash horizon core samples will then be transported to an independent analytical laboratory for detailed geological logging, geochemical sampling, and assaying under strict QA/QC protocols to confirm the grade, continuity, and thickness of the sylvinite mineralization.

"Receiving final approvals marks a major milestone in the advancement of the Sage Plain Potash Project," stated J. Patricio Varas, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash Corp. "Our technical team has designed a focused multi-purpose drill program aimed at generating the critical geological and hydrogeological data required to potentially upgrade the resource and advance the Project toward feasibility studies and detailed engineering. We are confident this program will further demonstrate the quality and scale of the Project while being executed safely and efficiently."

The Company expects to release an updated resource estimate in Q3 2026, incorporating results from the current drilling campaign and historical drilling data. The updated estimate is expected to support the next stage of project advancement, including feasibility studies, detailed engineering, and broader development planning.

The Company and its contractors intend to mobilize for this drill program in short order.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
J. Patricio Varas, CEO and Director
1 (236) 521-1521
Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations
IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including the satisfactory design and supervision of the Company's upcoming drill program, the achievement of positive results of the drill program, the achievement of targeting Cycle 18 horizons and continuous core recovery, the achievement of satisfactory potash evaluation and hydrogeological testing in the drill program, the timing of the mobilization and the commencement of the drill program and potentially upgrading the resource and advancing the Project toward feasibility studies, detailed engineering and broader development planning. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302014

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