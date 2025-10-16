Sage Potash Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Confirms Shares for Debt Transaction

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on October 16, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A total of 12,559,870 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 11.89% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date on September 11, 2025.

All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved as follows:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR AGAINST WITHELD / 
ABSTAIN		 FOR AGAINST WITHELD / 
ABSTAIN
Setting Number of Directors 12,555,482 4 ,388 N/A 99.97% 0.03% N/A
Election of Directors:
(i) Peter Hogendoorn 8,135,130 N/A 444,500 94.82% N/A 5.18%
(ii) Gordon Ellis 7,793,600 N/A 786,030 90.84% N/A 9.16%
(iii) Matthew Lechtzier 7,835,600 N/A 744,030 91.33% N/A 8.67%
(iv) David Reid 7,835,600 N/A 744,030 91.33% N/A 8.67%
(v) Stockwell Day 8,322,630 N/A 257,000 97.00% N/A 3.00%
Appointment of Auditor 12,555,482 N/A 4,388 99.97% N/A 0.03%
Approval of Stock Option Plan Amendments 8,399,795 179,835 N/A 97.90% 2.10% N/A
Ratification of Stock Option Grants (by disinterested shareholders) 7,507,740 191,835 N/A 97.51% 2.49% N/A

 

Sage Potash further confirms that, following its May 16, 2025 news release announcing certain shares for debt transactions (the "Shares for Debt News Release") and subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the Company is only proceeding at this time with issuing 500,000 common shares at the deemed price of $0.27 per share as disclosed in the Shares for Debt News Release following a shares for debt agreement date of May 16, 2025, resulting in the settlement of a total of $135,000. This shares for debt transaction is with one creditor that is not a 'Non-Arm's Length Party' to the Company within the meaning of TSXV policies. The 500,000 common shares being issued under this shares for debt transaction will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

For more information, please visit: www.sagepotash.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Hogendoorn - Chief Executive Officer; (604) 764-2158
Rod Reum - Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Marcus van der Made
E: IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash and with respect to the shares for debt transaction, including regarding the proposed issuance of securities. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270801

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

