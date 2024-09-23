Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Saga") a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its initial public offering (the " Offering ") consisting of 2,320,750 hard dollar units of the Company (the " HD Units ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 167,166 standard flow-through units of the Company (the " Standard FT Units ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 1,250,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,758,500, pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

Each HD Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, an " HD Warrant "). Each HD Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 24 months following the closing of the Offering. Each Standard FT Unit consists of a "flow-through share", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "), and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a " Standard FT Warrant "), which Standard FT Warrant will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Standard FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Standard FT Warrant will not qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act. Each Charity FT Unit consists of a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a " Charity FT Warrant "), which Charity FT Warrant will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Charity FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and Standard FT Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Charity FT Warrant will not qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at the market open on September 24, 2024 under the symbol "SAGA".

Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent ") acted as sole agent and bookrunner for the Offering, pursuant to the amended and restated agency agreement dated August 30, 2024. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount of $87,400 and granted to the Agent non-transferrable warrants entitling the Agent or its subagents, as applicable, to purchase up to a total of 185,783 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. In addition to reimbursement of certain expenses, the Agent received a corporate finance fee of $50,000 plus GST.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete Phase 1 of the exploration program on the Double Mer Uranium project, to make certain payments relating to the Company's properties and for general and administrative purposes, as more particularly set out in the Prospectus.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. states, "today, brings to a close the chapter of our IPO journey, but the saga continues as we embark on our new path as a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture. I hold immense gratitude for every single teammate, investor and supporter as we buckle down and continue to advance our exploration projects."

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, within the United States, unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws are available.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Saga in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Certain insiders of Saga participated in the Offering, acquiring an aggregate of 100,000 HD Units under the Offering. Participation of such insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of Saga's market capitalization.

Option Issuances

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company is pleased to announce the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options (the " IPO Options ") to certain directors and officers of the Company as set out in the Prospectus. Each IPO Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The Company today also issued a further 225,000 incentive stock options (the " Consultant Options ") to consultants of the Company with each Consultant Option entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The grant of the Consultant Options is subject to approval by the TSXV.

Purchase of Royalty Interest in Radar Titanium-Vanadium Property

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated September 17, 2024 and purchased 0.5% of the net smelter returns royalty (the " Purchased Royalty ") in respect of certain mineral claims on its Radar Titanium-Vanadium property (the " Property "). A 1.5% net smelter returns royalty was granted to the vendors of the Property pursuant to the title transfer agreements under which the Company acquired the Property.

The Purchased Royalty is in respect of the following mineral claims:

License # File # # of Claims Hecs/claim Reporting Due
035758M 7762529 114 25 2024/04/04
035759M 7762530 256 25 2024/04/04
035760M 7762753 256 25 2024/04/04
Total 626 15,650


The forgoing claims remain subject to a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty following the Company's acquisition of the Purchased Royalty. The remaining mineral claims that comprise the Property continue to be subject to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty.

The Company acquired the Purchased Royalty in consideration for the issuance 25,000 common shares in the capital of Company (the " Consideration Shares ") and 150,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Consideration Warrants "). Each Consideration Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance. The Consideration Shares and Consideration Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Consideration Shares are also subject to contractual lock-up period of two years, with 25% of the Consideration Shares being released from lock-up every six months following the date of issuance.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company further announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated September 13, 2024 (the " IR Agreement ") with Dig Media Inc. dba. Investing News Network (" INN "), pursuant to which INN has agreed to provide certain investor relations services to the Company in exchange for cash consideration in the amount of $100,000, which is payable no later than seven days from the date of the IR Agreement. The IR Agreement has an initial term of 12 months ending on October 13, 2025, or such later date as may be determined by the parties.

Pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement, INN will provide certain services to the Company, including republication of Saga's news release, website banner advertising, email banner advertising, news release dedicated emails, web browser messages, sponsored content, interviews with Saga's CEO, advertising on "X" (previously Twitter), campaign metrics and account management.

INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN is arm's length to Saga and holds no securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company nor has any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About   Saga   Metals   Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company specializing in the exploration and discovery of critical minerals to advance the global green energy transition. The company's flagship asset is the Double Mer Uranium project, covering 25,600 hectares on the east coast of Labrador, Canada. Uranium radiometrics reveal an 18 km east-west linear trend averaging approximately 500 meters in width, with a confirmed 14 km section containing samples up to 4,281 ppm U3O8 and readings of 21,000 cps on a spectrometer.

Saga Metals' primary additional asset is the Legacy Lithium Property located in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This property is part of a partnership with Rio Tinto and includes the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium project. Together, these projects cover 65,849.20 hectares and share geological continuity with Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province.

The company also holds two secondary assets focused on titanium, vanadium, and iron ore discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

For further information, please contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com www.sagametals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the expected timing for the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV and the Company's plans and objectives in respect of its properties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's Prospectus filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Saga MetalsSAGA:CATSXV:SAGABattery Metals Investing
SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SAGA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SAGA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Saga Metals Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 16, 2024 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year are John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TIME Magazine Names Albemarle One of the World's Best Companies

TIME Magazine Names Albemarle One of the World's Best Companies

Award recognizes company's high employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that TIME magazine has named it one of the World's Best Companies in 2024 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands in front of port with shipping containers and semi-trucks.

What is an Offtake Agreement? (Updated 2024)

Offtake agreements play a critical role in obtaining project financing for high capital expenditures, such as manufacturing plants or processing facilities.

From early-stage enterprises to more mature businesses, cash flow challenges can make it difficult to secure loans to finance infrastructure projects. This type of contract can go a long way to mitigate risk in the eyes of lending institutions.

Offtake agreements are often employed in a wide range of sectors, including mining, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and foodservice manufacturing.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

- Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPacks per annum

- For the first five years of production

- Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack storage solution integrated

- GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.

Partners and Project Overview

This initiative comes at a critical time for Lusatia, one of Germany's coal-reliant regions. ZISP, a crossborder municipal association between the states of Spremberg and Spreetal, oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, managing its water, waste, road infrastructure, and energy needs. Meanwhile, Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG), a subsidiary of the globally active Altech Group, specialises in advanced battery technology. ABG's 8ha site within the park intends to manufacture the CERENERGY(R) solid-state sodium chloride batteries, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute, for industrial grid use.

Pioneering the Energy Transition in Lusatia

Germany's Energiewende is driving a nationwide shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As coal use is phased out, especially in Lusatia, new energy solutions are critical. This partnership between ZISP and Altech is a key step in replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that align with Germany's 2020 legislative mandate for the coal phase-out. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's "Zero Valley" initiative, making Schwarze Pumpe a model for renewable energy storage and generation.

Developing an Energy Storage Strategy

To transition fully to renewable energy, wind and solar power, combined with Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries will be key to achieving this. This partnership between ZISP and Altech marks the transformation of Schwarze Pumpe from a coal-reliant industrial park to a renewable energy hub. By integrating CERENERGY(R) batteries, the project positions the park as a replicable model for industrial regions across Europe, fostering a new economic structure cantered on renewable energy. Altech's scalable BESS solution ensures renewable energy is stored efficiently, overcoming a key challenge in transitioning from coal.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of deliveries from the 120 MWh plant from mid-2027 or later as per project development

- Technical data and guarantees according to the attached data sheet

- Price per GridPack at standard market conditions

- Purchase volume 30MWh per annum for 5 years, being 2027 through 2031

- The parties intend to develop a detailed acceptance contract subject to the performance data and warranty to be met by Altech

- An option for additional delivery volumes at a later date is negotiable

- Both parties will jointly develop a business and technical partnership to deliver scalable energy solutions, with contracts to be finalised in early 2025

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"This Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. The interest shown by the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association (ZISP) in our technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy.

It's encouraging to see potential customers like ZISP recognise the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems. This LOI not only validates the commercial potential of our CERENERGY(R) technology but also supports our future growth strategy, as securing such agreements strengthens Altech's position for project financing and expansion.

We're excited to continue working closely with ZISP, and we believe this partnership will pave the way for future demand as the industrial park moves toward a green energy future. With the first delivery expected mid-2027, this agreement is just the beginning of what we expect will be a significant increase in battery demand."



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 17 September 2024 and application for quotation of shares and options on the ASX will be made on 17 September 2024.

Altech's CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the Entitlement Issue and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project.

In addition, the partial underwriting of the Entitlement Issue for $5,000,000 by MAA Group Berhad, an existing shareholder associated with Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra, sends a strong message of support. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project having been released in March 2024, Altech is extremely focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MCA announces Women in Resources award winners

Copper caught in ‘materials trilemma’

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SAGA

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Related News

Resource Investing

MAC President Calls for Renewed Investment, Streamlined Approvals to Move Mining Sector Forward

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

resource investing

MCA announces Women in Resources award winners

resource investing

Copper caught in ‘materials trilemma’

Uranium Investing

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Precious Metals Investing

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

×