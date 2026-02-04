Rumble Unveils the Web Version of Rumble Shorts

 Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, has unveiled Rumble Shorts, the platform's home for short-form videos, on the web at rumble.comshorts. The mobile app versions will follow later this month pending approval by the app stores.

Short vertical videos play in a continuous, swipeable feed, which introduces a fast, engaging way to watch and interact. Users can easily consume Shorts from their favorite creators, discover new ones, and send tips through Rumble Wallet, which fuels platform growth and enables monetization.

"Rumble Shorts provides a digestible viewing option, and of course, there's free speech with every swipe," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "With Rumble Shorts, we stay true to our mission of defending free expression, while we also boost creator discovery and offer even more opportunities for creators and channels to grow and get paid. Once again, Rumble proves to be the best place on the Internet for content creators."

The Rumble Shorts experience includes vertical videos that are 90 seconds or less, that appear on the homepage as a personalized feed, and on each creator's channel. Creators can use Rumble Shorts to amplify long-form content, attract users to their channels, and improve their discovery.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com

###


