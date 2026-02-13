Rumble App Now Includes Rumble Shorts on Android Following Google Approval

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, announced that Rumble Shorts has been approved by Google Play. Android users are now able to download or update their Rumble apps to experience Rumble Shorts.

Last week, Rumble announced the debut of Rumble Shorts on the web at rumble.com/shorts. The final phase of the roll out will take place next week when the company expects to submit Shorts to the Apple App Store for approval.

"The feedback we have seen since unveiling Rumble Shorts has been momentous," said Rumble CEO, Chris Pavlovski. "We know that short-form vertical video was built for mobile app experience and that's why we are excited to roll out the experience for Android users."

As Rumble Shorts continues to roll out on mobile apps, users will experience short-form content as they do on other platforms while staying true to Rumble's freedom-first mission.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RUM
RUM
