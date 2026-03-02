Rumble Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Contact: press@rumble.com


