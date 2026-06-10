Rumble Announces Participation in Upcoming June 2026 Conferences

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Maxim Group's AI Data Center Summit, to be held virtually on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Chris Pavlovski, Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, and Michael Masci, Chief Financial Officer of Rumble, will participate in an analyst-selected fireside chat on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. The fireside chat will be webcast and available for viewing here and on the Company's Investor Relations website.
     
  • The 16th Annual ROTH London Conference, to be held June 16-18, 2026 at the Four Seasons London in London, UK. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.
     
  • The Northland Growth Conference 2026, to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Rumble's management during the upcoming conferences, please contact your conference representative or the Company's Investor Relations team at investors@rumble.com.

About Rumble Inc.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider. The Company's platform products include Rumble Video, a free and subscription-based video sharing and livestreaming platform; Rumble Studio, a multi-platform livestreaming and monetization service for creators; Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an in-house advertising marketplace; Rumble Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet integrated into the platform; and Rumble Cloud, an infrastructure-as-a-service offering comprising compute, storage, security, and networking solutions. Rumble was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


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