RTX to invest $139 million in Singapore, signing multiple MOUs with Economic Development Board

New agreements with Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will reinforce the country's role as a leading Asia Pacific aerospace hub

Today at the Singapore Air Show, RTX (NYSE: RTX) signed multiple memoranda of understanding with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), further strengthening its long-term commitment to the country's aerospace ecosystem. These MOUs build on the first agreement announced in July 2025 and underscore RTX's confidence in Singapore as a strategic hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing; maintenance, repair and overhaul; and high-value engineering capabilities.

Under the new agreements, RTX businesses Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will expand and introduce new capabilities in Singapore to support next-generation commercial aircraft platforms and meet growing regional demand. In total, RTX will invest over $139 million.

"With more than 4,300 employees across 12 facilities, RTX is Singapore's largest foreign aerospace and defense employer," said Chris Haave, vice president, International Operations, Global Government Relations at RTX. "These new MOUs build on our 50-year presence in the country and reflect our continued commitment to Singapore as a strategic hub for developing next-generation aerospace technologies. Together with EDB's strong support, we are investing in capabilities that will support our customers in the region, creating high-value jobs and aligning with the nation's ambition to remain a global leader in aerospace."

"Signing these MOUs will further deepen the longstanding partnership between RTX and Singapore," said Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board. "These investments bear testament of RTX's strong confidence and commitment in Singapore's stable, trusted and comprehensive aerospace ecosystem. The expansion of new capabilities in next-generation commercial aircraft platforms will strengthen Singapore's leadership as a global aerospace hub, and create exciting jobs for locals in advanced manufacturing technologies."

Collins Aerospace: Expanding MRO capabilities to better support regional customers

To better serve the rising MRO demand in the Asia Pacific, Collins will introduce new MRO capabilities in the region to reduce turnround times for its customers, including electrical power systems, as well as environmental and airframe control systems.

The expansion includes Boeing 777X Integrated Drive Generators to support the 777X entry into service. Collins will also add new flight-critical products supporting the 787 fleet. These include controllers for engine starters, cabin air compressors and auxiliary power units, as well as new cooling systems capabilities covering pumps and controller systems. Collins' investment supports the new capabilities expected to be fully operational in 2030.

Pratt & Whitney: Enhancing GTF MRO and engine manufacturing capabilities

As part of its ongoing efforts to ramp GTF MRO around the world, Pratt & Whitney will add capabilities to service the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine Fan Drive Gear System (FDGS) at its Seletar facility in Singapore. The new FDGS maintenance line will leverage advanced automation and AI technologies to further reduce turnaround times.

In addition, to support global production demand, Pratt & Whitney will expand coating capability at its operations in Tuas. The coating is designed to enhance the durability of GTF hot section parts. Under the project, Pratt & Whitney will expand its Tuas footprint by 25% and establish OEM-standard engineering expertise.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtx-to-invest-139-million-in-singapore-signing-multiple-mous-with-economic-development-board-302677119.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTX
