RTX's Raytheon completes three successful tests of new Coyote upgrades

RTX's Raytheon completes three successful tests of new Coyote upgrades

Raytheon funding development of Coyote Block 2C+RM upgrades to defeat the latest advanced drone threats

- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully completed three tests of its new Coyote® Block 2C+RM upgrades, advancing the program from concept to testing in just 15 months. These Raytheon-funded developmental testing events show rapid progress of current Coyote Block 2C+RM interceptor upgrades to support an urgent joint U.S. military mission to counter evolving drone threats.

The Coyote Block 2C+RM upgrade builds on the combat–proven performance of current Coyote variants, which have intercepted hundreds of drones. This effort intends to integrate a rocket motor for faster launch and flight, along with a new seeker and warhead designed to defeat all classes of current and emerging drone threats.

"With a common backbone, Raytheon can rapidly scale the Coyote family across counter-drone missions — so we're accelerating the pace of innovation," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Coyote Block 2C+RM is the latest example of how we're investing to deliver critical upgrades to combat-proven technology that give service members a decisive advantage on the battlefield."

The initial test series included several first-of-its-kind events, including confirmation of initial integration with the current counter-drone architecture and the first launches of a Coyote effector equipped with a tactical rocket motor to improve threat engagement times and faster successive shots.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-completes-three-successful-tests-of-new-coyote-upgrades-302903790.html

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