RTX's Raytheon begins initial production of SharpSight surveillance radar

Radar will deliver unmatched search and track capabilities for both land and maritime surveillance missions

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has launched the initial production of its new SharpSight multi-domain surveillance radar. This next-generation system will provide high-altitude, real-time, high-resolution imaging with wide-area search and tracking for land and maritime surveillance, operating day or night in any weather condition.

SharpSight fuses the capabilities of two of Raytheon's proven radar families – the Highly Integrated Synthetic Aperture Radar (HISAR) and the SeaVue Multi-Role Radar (SVMR) – and can be rapidly integrated on a variety of manned and unmanned systems. Its open architecture enables inexpensive, rapid upgrades, ensuring operators remain ahead of emerging threats.

"This radar represents the next step in Raytheon's long legacy of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance innovation," said Daniel Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "By merging the proven capabilities of HISAR and SeaVue, we're delivering a flexible, exportable and affordable radar system designed to outperform on the most demanding multi-domain surveillance missions."

SharpSight is designed for high-altitude precision and persistence, enabling critical missions such as anti-surface warfare, border protection, coastal monitoring, search and rescue, long-range surveillance, and more. It conforms with the latest U.S. Government export policy guidance enabling these advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to be offered to global partners and allies.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

