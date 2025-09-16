RTX's Raytheon achieves longest known AMRAAM® shot

RTX's Raytheon achieves longest known AMRAAM® shot

Successful F-22 tests showcase AMRAAM's extended time of flight

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and the U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command have successfully executed the longest known AMRAAM ® air-to-air missile shot by a fifth-generation fighter during a series of tests in Eglin Air Force Base airspace.

The tests, conducted in the fall of 2024 on an F-22, demonstrated AMRAAM's extended time of flight capability, proving the munition can significantly increase the lethality of fifth-generation aircraft. This is the result of the U.S. Air Force's form, fit, function refresh (F3R) development effort, which continues to enhance AMRAAM's performance, and Raytheon's investment in the research, development and production of AMRAAM.

"Achieving air superiority in the future, highly contested battlespace depends on the precision and lethality of air-to-air missiles," said Sam Deneke , president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "AMRAAM is already known as the gold standard for the air dominance arena, and these tests prove it will continue to play a critical role for the U.S. and its allies for decades to come."

For more than 30 years, AMRAAM has been a trusted and combat-proven air dominance weapon for air-to-air and surface-to-air missions for the United States' Air Force, Navy and allies. It is integrated on 14 platforms in 43 countries, has completed more than 6,000 successful live fires, and has had near-perfect success in active conflicts.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

