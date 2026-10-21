RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada introduces certified PT9 engine

New centerline turboprop delivers more power, efficiency and flexibility for next-generation aircraft
Pratt & Whitney Canada today unveiled its latest turboprop engine with a new centerline that delivers 33% more power at altitude and reduces fuel consumption by 20%, compared to previous generation engines. The engine, which amassed more than 14,000 development hours, was recently certified by Transport Canada. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.
"The PT9 engine represents the next evolution of turboprop propulsion, delivering significant advances in performance, efficiency and adaptability to meet the needs of modern aviation," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Designed around evolving customer needs, including advanced digital capabilities and future-ready hybridization, its architecture can be tailored to diverse airframe types and provides a strong foundation for continued innovation and technology integration."
The PT9 engine combines jet-like performance, turboprop efficiency and advanced digital intelligence in a next-generation architecture designed to provide more capability today and evolve with the aircraft of tomorrow. Its modular construction sets the foundation for continued innovation and technology integration, including electric aircraft and hybrid thermal-electric powerplants. The PT9 engine is ideal for high-demand missions and can be easily tailored to diverse airframe types.
Production will take place in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, which is also the company's global Center of Excellence for the PT6 family of turboprop engines.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.
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SOURCE RTX