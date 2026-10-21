RTX's Collins Aerospace launches Tower MicroELITE surveillance solution at San Bernardino International Airport

Advanced display technology enables controllers to manage rising traffic demands
Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has announced the launch of its Tower MicroELITE (TME) surveillance solution, a secure, scalable digital display system that enhances air traffic controller situational awareness. San Bernardino Airport (SBD) became the first to deploy the new solution, providing the integrated surveillance data tracking needed to accommodate a rapid increase in airspace operations.
As a federal contract tower, SBD represents a growing segment of private and contract airports that continue to see rising traffic levels without the benefit of certified radar displays, underscoring the need for modern, reliable surveillance solutions.
"As air traffic continues to grow, airports need solutions that give controllers a clear and reliable view of what's happening in their airspace," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "Tower MicroELITE delivers that clarity with an FAA-approved solution that's easy to integrate and scalable so operators can manage traffic demands with confidence."
The TME solution is architected from Collins' FAA-certified Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS), providing controllers a familiar, industry-standard interface to monitor and manage complex aircraft sequencing. Utilizing commercial off-the-shelf hardware, the TME system can be deployed at airports of any size – including regional and general aviation reliever airports, business aviation terminals and heliports – providing towers a compact, efficient and affordable enterprise-grade situational awareness tool.
TME has received FAA System Design Approval as an Airborne Position Reference Tool (APRT), making the system available for deployment at eligible FAA Contract Tower airports and privately operated air traffic control facilities. The solution advances Collins' broader vision for airspace modernization by connecting controllers with timely surveillance data and proven automation tools to help them manage increasingly complex operating environments.
About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.
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SOURCE RTX