RTX's Collins Aerospace announces radio altimeter upgrades to meet new FAA standards

RTX's Collins Aerospace announces radio altimeter upgrades to meet new FAA standards

Upgrades strengthen aircraft resilience as aviation adapts to increased wireless spectrum use

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced upgrades for its family of radio altimeters, providing business aviation operators a clear path to meet new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operational standards.

Collins is providing simplified upgrade paths to its existing radio altimeter variants that meet the new FAA requirements and have demonstrated resilience to 5G interference without the need to replace existing systems.

"Business aviation operators are navigating important regulatory requirements that touch every aircraft flying in U.S. airspace," said Craig Bries, vice president and general manager of Airborne Electronics at Collins Aerospace. "By updating existing equipment, we're making compliance simple while delivering upgrades that enhance safety, strengthen connectivity and support precise navigation in the years ahead."

Collins' radio altimeters are engineered to provide precise, reliable measurements of an aircraft's height above terrain, supporting critical functionality such as automatic flight control, cockpit instrument displays and warning systems. The systems are designed to filter out false altitude returns caused by structures, nearby aircraft or ground features, helping maintain consistent situational awareness during critical stages of flight.

Collins service centers will begin providing upgrades in 2027, as part of a multi-year effort to bring business aviation fleets into compliance with the new standards. Because tens of thousands of aircraft will require updates, early scheduling will help operators avoid delays and ensure they meet upcoming deadlines.

Collins' radio altimeter upgrades are part of the company's broader airspace modernization efforts, introducing new capabilities while strengthening the proven systems on which airspace users and managers depend. This includes avionics that support increasingly capable operations and technologies that connect aircraft, controllers, infrastructure and data. Together, these efforts are designed to make aviation more resilient, connected and capable as traffic, technology and operational demands grow.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.    

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-collins-aerospace-announces-radio-altimeter-upgrades-to-meet-new-faa-standards-302908639.html

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